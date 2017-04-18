Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, mangunguna sa pagbubukas ng Cine Lokal sa MOA

PERSONALLY, bilib ako kay Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairperson Liza Diño sa sipag at passion niya na maitaguyod ang industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino lalo na ang independent films.

Kaya sa pagpupursige niya as FDCP chair, nagawan ng paraan at siyempre sa tulong ng kanyang staffs na magkaroon ng regular venue for film showing ng mga indie film.

Kaya sa proyekto ng FDCP na Cine Lokal, sa pakikipagtulungan ng SM Entertainment, ilulunsad bukas, April 19 ang proyekto na magaganap sa SM Mall of Asia, kung saan si President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang Guest of Honor.

With Cine Lokal, ilalaan ng SM Cinema ang 8 nilang mga sinehan nationwide para mayroong venue ang indie films na mga award-winner at mga obra na independently curated ng FDCP. In short, matitinong indie films at hindi mga indi-indihan lang na ginagawang raket ng mga direktor-direktoran lang, na porke’t marunong lang mag zoom-in at zoom-out at kalikutin ang mg SLR digi-cam nila ay gagawa na ng pelikula.

Sa pahayag ni Chairperson Liza, “We are beyond honored and grateful for this show of support by no less than our President. This reaffirms the government’s support to the development of the Philippine cinema.

“We are confident that Cine Lokal is just the start of the government and the film industry coming together to further cultivate a culture of film appreciation that goes beyond entertainment value.

“This is in line with the President’s vision of using culture and arts as key elements in nation-building, as film is a powerful medium that can instill the concept of culture and identity among Filipinos.”

Para sa April, para sa themed film showing nila for ‘Salve Pelikula’, ipalalabas ang mga sumusunod: “Spotlight”, “Himala”, “Iadya Mo Kami”, at “Of Sinners and Saints”.

Ang ‘Salve Pelikula’ ay magtatampok ng mga obra na may tema on faith, religion, and humanity’s take. Magsisimula ito ngayong Biyernes, April 21, sa mga Cine Lokal Theaters ng SM Cinemas. Mabuhay!