Pagkopya ni Liza Soberano sa Spice Girls, ginagawan ng isyu!

HUMINGI kaagad ng paumanhin ang Kapamilya actress na si Liza Soberano matapos nitong marealize na baka i-bash siya dahil sa kanyang pagsagot sa isang follower na binabatikos ang kanyang look para sa isang ad campaign.

Sa larawan na ipinost ni Liza Soberano sa kanyang Instagram account, ginaya nito si Mel B. a.ka. Scary Spice ng grupong Spice Girls. Hindi naman lingid sa kaalaman ng nakakarami lalo na ng fans ng pinakasikat na girl band sa mundo na may distinct look at personality ang mga Spice Girls na inspirasyon sa TVC na pinagbibidahan ni Hope (palayaw ni Liza).

“What the she did black face?!” tanong ng isang follower.

Sinagot ito ni Liza na, “This is not any form of black face. Its a costume just like any person would dress up if they were portraying a famous character. In this case, it’s Mel B.

Nagpahabol pa ito na: “So what do you call the Wayans siblings when they had to act like white girls? :( I think you do not understand the context of black face. A lot of women with afro’s it doesn’t specifically belong to one ethnicity.”

After realizing that she might sound off on her second reply, agad itong nagpaliwanag sa Twitter:

“Before anything gets out of hand, I would like to apologize for those who are affected by my comments about the whole “black face” issue. It wasn’t my intention to mock any one of any culture or ethnicity.

I understand that this is a sensitive topic and I should’ve kept my mouth shut. From now on, I will try to be more educated about more matters like this to make sure I do not make careless mistakes like this again in the future.

Cultural appropriation is an issue that is deep rooted in society which I am still educating myself on. I’ve read your comments and tweets and I do honestly understand where this backlash is coming from.

I am thankful to everyone educating me in the comments :) ” pagtatapos ng dalaga.

Sa totoo lang, tila naging sobrang sensitive ang ilan sa pambabatikos kay Liza. Sigurado naman kami na kung tatanungin mo mismo si Mel B. ay maaappreciate pa niya na hanggang ngayon ay relevant pa rin ang Spice Girls at patuloy na minamahal ng bagong henerasyon.

sa mga haters na super sensitive d’yan, why don’t you spice up your life?!