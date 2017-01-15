Pag-IBIG Fund wins awards in 2016

Pag-IBIG Fund received Gold and Excellence Awards from two international award-giving bodies in 2016 for its outstanding corporate governance initiatives and projects that enhanced its services and benefits for its 17 million members worldwide. It was also recognized as one of the Most Outstanding Accounting Offices by government accountants for the second consecutive year.

“Pag-IBIG’s recognitions affirm the efforts of the Fund to put a premium on good governance initiatives and financial reporting, as we are guided by excellence and integrity in our performance and dealings with our stakeholders. We work towards reaching and even exceeding our targets with utmost regard to doing the work with integrity of the agency and its people. We have been institutionalizing measures that promote good governance,” Pag-IBIG Fund President & CEO Atty. Darlene Marie B. Berberabe said.

Pag-IBIG Fund won the Gold Award from the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) at its 39th Annual Meetings in Apia, Samoa in May 2016. The international non-governmental organization (NGO) recognized Pag-IBIG’s outstanding corporate governance initiatives on its three projects: (a) integrity practices and good governance among its stakeholders, (b) improved insurance coverage for home borrowers, and (c) proper management of its acquired assets.

At the 33rd Board Meeting and Conference of the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) in Manila last September 2016, Pag-IBIG had the most projects, numbering seven, which were presented with the Excellence Award among 19 member-agencies. Mr. Ng Chee Peng, ASSA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Provident Fund Board in Singapore, presented the awards for the following Pag-IBIG projects: Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card and Group Housing Loan Program under Innovation; Outsourcing of Collections of Delinquent Accounts through Collection Agencies under Transformation; Pag-IBIG Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Center under Customer Service; I Do, I Do! Araw ng Pag-IBIG and Alam mo ba? Series under Strategic Communication; and OFW Dagdag-Ipon Raffle Promo under Financial Literacy.

Last October 2016, the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines, Inc. (AGAP) gave Pag-IBIG Fund its second Most Outstanding Accounting Office Award at the group’s annual convention in Bohol. The Most Outstanding Accounting Offices are chosen yearly by AGAP based on the recommendations from the Commission on Audit (COA). State auditors evaluate nominees based on the timeliness of submission of financial reports and the accuracy in reporting the financial statements.

“Winning the Most Outstanding Accounting Office Award for two years in a row is an invaluable feat for us in Pag-IBIG. We thank AGAP and the auditors in COA for recognizing our efforts in complying with the highest standard of quality and transparency in reporting our financial performance. As administrators of the Filipino workers’ fund, nothing is more important to us than the trust of every Pag-IBIG member in the way we manage their fund. Our second Most Outstanding Accounting Office Award is another recognition that we go to great lengths to safeguard our members’ savings,” said Atty. Berberabe.

Earlier in 2016, Atty. Berberabe was also awarded the Rotary International 2016 Golden Wheel under the Government Corporate Finance category. Rotary International District 3780 recognized Atty. Berberabe for her outstanding performance and for having exhibited high ethical and moral standards in leading Pag-IBIG Fund.

On January 27, 2017, Pag-IBIG is set to present its 2016 Accomplishment Report to the Fund’s stakeholders and members at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The annual event, which started in 2014, is also expected to highlight the milestones of Pag-IBIG in the past years.