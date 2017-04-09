Pag-IBIG Fund and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines partner for employees’ housing

Pag-IBIG Fund and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) recently sealed a partnership under Pag-IBIG’s Employers Accreditation Program (EAP). Pag-IBIG Acting Vice President for Corporate Sales Group Engr. Elmer D. Tugade and MMPC President and CEO Mr. Yoshiaki Kato led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at MMPC’s plant in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna. Under the EAP, MMPC employees will receive personalized services in their availment of housing loan (HL) services such as loan counselling, pre-qualification screening, delivery of notice of approval, home matching, and pick up of HL applications.

“With the recent transfer of MMPC’s operations from Rizal to Laguna, the agreement is expected to benefit more than 800 of its relocated employees to build and own their homes closer to their workplace,” said Pag-IBIG Acting Deputy CEO for Home Lending Operations Cluster, Ms. Marilene C. Acosta.

Engr. Tugade thanked MMPC for its trust in partnering with Pag-IBIG in its goal of uplifting the welfare and living conditions of its employees, with the partnership serving as a venue and opportunity for homeownership. He said, “Thank you for this opportunity for Pag-IBIG to serve your employees, who are among our 17.3 million members. Through this partnership, we bring the Pag-IBIG services right at your doorstep, making the availment of Fund services more accessible to your employees.”

Mr. Yoshiaki Kato said that the sealing of the partnership between the two entities is a momentous event for him. “One of the challenges we faced when transferring here in Sta. Rosa, Laguna is how to help employees coming from the Rizal province. They travel for hours just to report to work here. With the MOA, MMPC employees will now have a greater chance of getting a house-and-lot package near our current plant, especially now that we have a two-shift operation as the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan production is in full swing. We also believe that this partnership will bring us together to achieve our common goal of providing affordable houses to our employees. Thank you very much, Pag-IBIG Fund!” he said.

MMPC was established on February 20, 1963 and has manufactured various vehicles for the Filipino consumers. Recently, the production of the Mirage G4 sedan commenced at the Sta. Rosa City, Laguna plant, thus creating more jobs. MMPC is also one of the top corporations in the country in terms of gross revenue.

“The Pag-IBIG EAP forges partnership with public and private employers by giving their employees quick access to the Fund’s housing programs and services and by satisfying their housing needs based on their preference and affordability level. Some accredited employers of Pag-IBIG have found the EAP very instrumental in their development of their respective employee retention programs,” Ms. Acosta added.

As of December 2016, Pag-IBIG has accredited 86 private employers, 53 local government units, 18 national government agencies, 27 state universities/colleges, 13 cooperatives, and 2 associations.