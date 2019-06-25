Opening showing ng mga Pinoy films ginawa ng Biyernes ng FDCP

PAGKATAPOS ng several consultations with the film industry stakeholders and the public, the Film Development Council of the Philippines has released Memorandum Circular No. 2019-01 with Policies and Guidelines on the Theatrical Release of Films in Philippine Cinemas.

Gagawin ng Biyernes (weekend) at hindi Miyerkules na tulad ng nakasanayan ang opening ng mga local and foreign films. Ang pagbabago ay ginawa ng FDCP para sa layuning mas maraming moviegoers ang mahikayat na manood ng Pinoy movies at para rin matulunan ang mga film producers na kumita ang kanilang mga pelikula.

“This [Memorandum Circular] is the culmination of FDCP’s efforts to strengthen our industry practices and level the playing field for all our stakeholders – from film producers, to distributors, to our exhibitors, and even the audience – through a transparent and fair set of guidelines that addresses the gaps that have long plagued our industry when it comes to screening films in commercial theatres,” said FDCP Chairperson Liza Diño, who spearheaded meetings and dialogues regarding industry practices since she came to office in 2016.

Bukod sa mga film producers, naging partner din ng FDCP sa pagbabago ng opening day ng mga pelikula ang ilang government agencies like DILG, MTRCB at DTI-EMB.

Nakasaad din sa guidelines na there will also be a minimum run-length of at least seven (7) days for every film booked for theatrical release, as well as a theater assignment guarantee for the first three (3) days to avoid movies from getting pulled out of cinemas.

Ibig sabihin, wala nang screen splitting or a double booking and exhibition for a single theatre screen.

Para naman ma-encourage ang young audience na manood ng Pinoy movies, ticket prices for students na 18 years and below ay magiging P200 sa Metro Manila at P150 sa probinsya every Wednesdays.

Pagkatapos ma-release ang full contents ng circular sa national newspapers ngayong June 25, the policies and guidelines will take effect fifteen (15) days thereafter.

Meaning, July 12 (Friday) na ang magiging opening day ng mga pelikula next month.