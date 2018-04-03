NO SERIOUS ILLNESS: Kris Aquino, mas priority na ngayon ang kanyang kalusugan

HABANG karamihan sa atin ay excited sa paghahanda sa Holy Week vacation natin last week, Noong Holy Tuesday naman ay bumalik na si Kris Aquino mula sa kanyang health check-up sa ibang bansa.
Noon pa man, ang daming sakit na nararamdaman si Tetay na nababalitaan na lang ng mg followers siya thru her socmed postings.
Sa San Francisco, California si Kris nagpa-check-up na noong una’ý natakot siya sa magiging result ng kanyang blood test na may indication na “something more serious” ika nga ayon sa kanya.
Sa mga socmed posting at mensahe na gusto niya i-share sa kanyang millions of followers and supporters: “Total & complete honesty, there were certain “markers” in my blood works that were red flags for something more serious. I only shared the news with my sisters, a few trusted friends & Bimb. It was a sleepless & worry filled Monday night waiting for the additional lab works that I’d be given to confirm if more consultations with specialists would be needed. So we all PRAYED.”
Pero masaya si Tetay dahil ang kaba nararamdaman niya bago lumabas ang resulta ay nauwi sa galak dahil normal ang resulta ng kanyang health examination.
Kris Aquino
“Sharing this because nothing beats FAITH in God’s goodness. The additional results that came Tuesday after lunch were a true gift from God. I was CLEARED because the results that would have confirmed having a stressful medical condition all came back NORMAL,” pagse-share pa niya.
Now that we know that Kris’ health is safe, dapat ingatan niya ang kanyang kalusugan.
Dapat din niya alalahahin ang dalawa niyang mga anakna nsina Kuya Josh at Bimby.
May pangako si Tetay sa sarili: “I shall obey all my doctors’ instructions. We shall avoid all my allergy triggers & be ready for all emergencies. We won’t ignore my iron & vitamin D deficiency. We’ll take extra care knowing I’m anemic & will get the correct sleep & rest. And we’ll closely monitor my thyroid function,” pagkasulat pa niya.