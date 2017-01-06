MTRCB, labas sa usapin ng eksena ng pagpatay ng aso sa “Oro”

Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chair Atty. Toto Villareal was clear naman – nagri-review lang ang MTRCB ng finished films for age appropriateness. And it doesn’t go beyond cinematic depictions.

We’re talking about ‘yung pagkakahubad sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry na “Oro” ni Direk Alvin Yapan na nagwagi pa nga ng Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award, kung saan malaking isyu ang eksena ng pagkatay sa isang aso.

Mensahe ni Chairman Toto thru text sa amin: “MTRCB does not condone and will never condone the killing in fact of animals in course of, or in connection with filming any movie. Notwithstanding the result of any review based in bare-screen depictions, it will always cooperate with relevant authorities to the end that the above is not perpetrated.”

The result of the MMFF Execom investigative meeting a few days ago sa pagitan ng animal rights group na PAWS at mga abogadong kumatawan sa produksion ay malinaw. Nagsinungaling ang staff sa pagsabing kambing ang ginamit at hindi aso ang kinatay, at gumamit sila ng prosthetics para mas maging makatotohan ang naturang eksena.

“Is this a legal, a moral or a cultural thingie?”

Kasi, paano na ung mga taga-Benguet and as far as Mountain Province and Ifugao na nagbebenta ng aso as a regional or cultural delicacy sa mga resto roon? Is it a question ba how you kill the dog? May right way of killing a dog for food, specifically for pulutan, para hindi ito maging criminal act?

At saka paano ‘yung pagpatay sa iba pang domesticated animals for meat tulad ng manok, baka, at baboy na lang? Is that a crime too?

Ano naman kaya ang masasabi ng mga animal rights group diyan about bullfighting na isang integral part ng kulturang Espanyol o ang horse fighting sa isang kulturang Lumad sa Mindano tuwing may festival at kasiyahan sa kanila.

Sa totoo lang, mas natalbugan nitong aso issue ang ponderings ko about Mocha Uson’s appointment as an MTRCB committee member, huh?! Talbog!

By RK VillaCorta