MMFF may second edition na tuwing Black Saturday

INAPRUBAHAN ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Commitee ang proposal at rekomendasyon ni senator-elect Christopher Lawrence Go (Bong Go) to hold a second edition of the MMFF.

Layunin ng bagong festival na mas matulungan pa ang local movie industry to arrest the declining of Filipino films brought about by the influx of foreign films.

Pormal na ini-announce ng MMFF Execom ang tungkol dito sa isang presscon na ginanap nitong Huwebes, July 26, sa opisina ni MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim.

Si Sen. Go ang pinakabagong appointed member ng MMFF Execom together with Laguna Congressman Danilo Fernandez.

Ang second edition ng MMFF ay tatawaging Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

Ang MMFF Selection Committee ay pipili ng walong (8) official entries to be shown exclusively in Metro Manila at sa lahat ng mga sinehan nationwide sa loob ng 11 days – from Black Saturday up to the second Tuesday after Black Saturday.

The event shall be undertaken in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

During the Summer Film Festival ay wala ring foreign films na ipapalabas.

Magkakaroon din ang Metro Manila Summer Film Festival ng Parade of Stars na katulad ng taun-taong ginagawa sa MMFF tuwing December. Gagawin ito on April 5, 2020.

Ipapalabas naman ang mapipiling 8 official entries sa April 11 to 21 at magkakaroon ng awards night on April 15.

Kung ano ang criteria na ginagamit ng MMFF sa pagpili ng official entries tuwing December ay yon din ang kanilang gagamitin.