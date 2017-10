MISS WORLD PH WINNERS, MGA BAGONG REGAL BABIES

HINDI LANG pang showbiz ngayon ang Regal Films nina Mother Lily at ni Roselle Monteverde dahil ngayon, pang-beauty queens na rin ang kuwarda ng kanilang film outfit.

Yesterday, Tuesday ay pumirma ng kanilang mga movie contracts ang Miss World PH 2017 winners sa pangunguna ng talent manager and Philippine franchise owner na si Arnold Vegafria.

Yes, happy sina Miss World-Philippines Laura Victoria Lehmann na dating UAPP courtside reporter and graduating student in Psychology at Ateneo de Manila University, who took a leave of absence from school after winning the crown. “ I will be busy during my reign,” she told us.

Syempre, isa mga bagong legitimate Regal “baby” nina Alma Moreno at Tsong Joey Marquez na si Teresita Ssen Marquez na mas kilala ng publiko as Wynwyn Marquez who won the title Miss Hispanoamericana Filipinas na naghahanda sa international competition na gagawin sa Bolivia in South America. Sa pagkakataong gagawa siyang ng pelikula sa Regal, she wants her boyfriend Mark Herrras ang kanyang makapareha.

Isa si Sophia Senroran who is now a Regal Millennial Baby who won the title Miss Multinational Philippines was crowned dating Miss Bohol and Miss San Beda; Glyssa Leiann Perez who won as First Princess during the Miss World PH completion grew up in Sydney, Australia na nanalo as Miss Philippines Australia but represented her mom’s hometown’ Bohol sa Miss World Philippines.

“If given a chance in showbiz to do a film, I want Jericho Rosales to be part of my first acting job,” kuwento ni Glyssa sa amin with matching kilig sa aktor.

Zhaniethia Jimenez who was crowned as Second Princess also signed her contract with Regal.

Habang isinusulat namin ang column item na ito, excited ang mga Miss World PH winners sa pagpasok nila sa showbiz na sisimulan naman ng Regal Films ang paghahanda ng kani-kanilang mga film projects.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta