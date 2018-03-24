Miss Tapia, pumanaw na pagkatapos ma-comatose

PUMANAW NA ang batikang aktres na si Mely Tagasa na mas kilala bilang Miss Tapia, ang terror na professor ng sa sitcom na Iskul Bukol.

Ayon sa kanyang anak na si Gina Marissa Tagasa na isang magaling na scriptwriter, binawian ng buhay ang kanyang ina kaninang madaling araw, March 24, 2018 habang naka-confine sa Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

Post ni Gina sa kanyang Facebook account, “At 12:26 AM, our dearly beloved Miss Tapia has joined our Creator. The gates of heaven open for her. We love you very much, Ma!”

Na-comatose si Miss Tapia pero nag-decide ang kanyang pamilya na tanggalin na lang ang respirator noong March 22. The late comedienne will be celebrationg her 83 bithday on April 16 kung nabubuhay pa ito.

Post ni Gina on March 22: “UPDATE ON MISS TAPIA: Mommy was weaned off her respirator yesterday afternoon. It was a tough and painful decision to make since she has been quite dependent on this machine.

“She is still in comatose stage but displays some pain and discomfort as she slightly jerks and squirms because of the intubation. (Ok, Doctors say it’s just her “reflexes”). She now breathes with the help of an Oxygen tank. (Sorry , I may not be able to explain the process the way these Doctors do. Believe me, the Medical jargon is beginning to confuse us already while Hospital bills keep piling up every day).

“We continue to monitor her condition — her vital signs fluctuate every hour so I can’t say everything is OK. At this point, we leave everything to the good LORD. If He wills her to continue enjoying a quality life at 83 (her Bday is on the 16th of April), then a miracle is bound to happen. If He decides to take Mommy home with Him, Eternal Life in Heaven awaits. We accept. Our Faith will see us through.

“The outpouring of Love, Prayers, moral support and loving thoughts from Family, her fans and Friends is overwhelming. Heartfelt Thank You’s!

“Please continue to pray for me and my three younger siblings for courage and emotional and physical strength as we fight this painful battle. GOD’s plan never fails. #AnakNiTapia”

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

