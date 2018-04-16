Miss Earth Philippines 2018 candidate Leandrea Batingan may konek kay Robin Padilla

INTERESADONG maging beauty queen ang kamag-anak ni Robin Padilla na si Leandrea Gabrielle Batingan. Sumali siya sa Miss Earth Philippines 2018 at umaasang makakapag-uwi ng isa sa 5 crowns na pinaglalabanan.

May dugong showbiz si Leandrea. Mula siya sa Padilla at Osorio clan. Apo siya ng direktor na si Bebong Osorio.

Si Leandrea who is only 18 years old at nag-aaral ng Humanities and Social Sciences sa College of Saint Anthony ay representative ng San Jose del Monte City. May taas siyang 5 feet 7 inches at may vital statistics na 33-24-35.

Title holder na rin ang dalaga ng ibang beauty pageant tulad ng Mutya ng Tanglawan 2017 at Miss Philippines Junior Model International 2017.

Ang advocacy ni Leandrea ay mabawasan ang paggamit ng plastic sa environment na napakaraming taon bago matunaw.

“I want to use my voice to implement and spread awareness and knowledge of how we will be able to save the planet Earth. I believe, there is a difference between explaining and telling people what climate change really is.

“It is timely and needs full attention to be solved, but first we need to stand as a nation in order to preserve the Mother Earth. People need to understand that if we want something to be fixed, then we need to have constant cooperation. I want to share this not only to my country, but the whole world, post ng dalaga sa website ng Miss Philippines Earth.

Samantala, si Leandrea na pinakabata sa Miss Earth Philippines candidate sa taong ito ay mina-manage ng 3:16 Events & Talent Management headed by Len Carillo.

At dahil may showbiz blood, hindi na rin kataka-taka na eventually ay pasukin din niya ang showbiz. Leandrea wants to be a singer kesa maging artista.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

