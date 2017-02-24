‘Minda’ Coming Soon in CinemaKnights 2017

“Minda” is one of the short films in competition for CinemaKnights 2017, the annual spectacle for senior Communication Students of Colegio de San Juan de Letran – Manila where they showcase their honed skills and expertise in film making, with the premier slated on February 24.

Directed by Patricia Loi Panaligan, written by Martin Joseph Tuaño, and produced by Short Circuit Films, “Minda” is an experimental drama film which will take us to the aspirations of a girl who continues to fight for her dear life despite the bitter fate that awaits her.

The film stars veteran actor Wendell Ramos, Jojo De Guzman, Maddie Martinez, introducing hit recording star of the 70’s Eva Vivar and Breakout Child Star of 2016 and Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Special Jury Prize recipient Rhed Bustamante.

“This is my first time doing a short film. I must say, the energy in the set was light; the atmosphere was so vibrant and youthful. It’s also really nice working with young filmmakers trying to make their mark at this early stage of their career,” said Vivar.

On the other hand, Ramos added, “Whenever students tap my services for their school projects, I don’t hesitate to help. It’s my way of sharing what I have learned in the industry for all these years. You can really see how film students are getting really competitive right now and I believe that’s for the benefit of the industry. ”

Minda will be shown to the public starting on February 27 until March 3 inside Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Intramuros, Manila. For the complete schedule, venue, and ticket inquiry, you may check out the details by liking their Official Facebook Page, facebook.com/MindaShortCircuitFilms/ and by following them on Twitter & Instagram, @MindaFilm. You may also contact Seth Liu, AdProm & Publicity Head of Short Circuit Films, at 0906-325-8730.