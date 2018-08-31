MAY MOVIES NA, MAY TRAVEL SHOW PA: Ria Atayde, happy at thankful sa takbo ng career

NAGULAT ang young aktres na si Ria Atayde na nakasama siya sa pelikula ni Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina na “The Hows of Us” ng reel and real couple na sina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo na palabas na sa darating na Miyerkules sa mga sinehan nationwide.

“It’s in my bucketlist,” kuwento ni Ria sa mediacon ng pelikula recently.

Alam ni Ria na madami ang naghahangad na makapagtrabaho kay Direk Cathy at maidirek sila.

Isa sa apat na natitirang movie project ni Direk ang pelikula ng KathNiel at masuwertre si Ria dahil sa magandang role na inoffer sa kanyang ng Star Cinema.

Sa katunayan, naunahan pa nga daw ng dalaga ang ina na si Sylvia Sanchez at kapatid na si Arjo Atayde na makatrabaho si Direk Cathty.

“It’s an experience that i’m thankful for aside from the fact that it’s an unforgettable experience working with Direk and also with KathNiel in this project,” kuwento ng dalaga.

Ria plays the role of George (played by Kathryn) na bestfriend niya.

Dagdag pa ni Ria: “It’s an honour. I’m so happy. She’s such a nice, welcoming and passionate person. She knows what she wants, and I learned a lot from her.

Catch Ria in the teleseryeng Halik on Kapamilya Network as th newest character sa serye.

She is also part of an extreme adventure show in “Extreme Ends” with Enchong Dee as her partner. The show is was shot in Hong Kong.

Sa kanyang karanasan sa pagte-taping sa Hong Kong:” It was so much fun. There were physical activities and some games. It was a different experience and it was nice to experience that with Enchong.

Extreme Ends will air starting on October via KIX – available via Cablelink Ch. 31, Cignal TV Ch. 264, Destiny Cable Ch. 10, Gsat Ch. 117, and SKYcable SD Ch. 63 and HD Ch. 242.

Kasama din si Ria sa movie intended for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 na The Girl in the Orange Dress together with Jericho Rosales, Jessy Mendiola, Sheena Halili and more.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta