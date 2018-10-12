MASAYA ANG PUSO: Albie Casino, happy sa girlfriend niya na non-showbiz

OPEN si Albie Casino na pagusapan ang kanyang lovelife.

Hindi naramot ang sexy hunk dahil nai-share niya ang tungkol sa kanyang current status na ‘taken’ with his almost three years relationship with his current non-showbiz girlfriend.

Kuwento ni Albie, maalaga ang girlfriend niya who grew up in the US of A when the girl was 16 years old.” She’s so matured. She’s by herself here,” kuwento ng binata.

Happy si Albie sa three years old relationship nila ng girlfriend na mas gusto mag-model kaysa mag-showbiz at mag-artista na pwedeng-pwede naman.

Dahil, love ng binata si Ate Girl, all out ang suporta niya sa lahat ng ginagawa nito.”I’ll support her 100%,” pahayag ng sexy hunk.

Aminado ang binata na madami siya natutunan sa girlfriend niya. Mas naging matured siya.”Parang ang dami kong natututunan sa kanya.”

Sa katunayan, her girlfriend was offered a role in the film First Love kung saan Albie plays brother to Bea Alonzo in the film kung saan almost a month sila nag-shooting sa Vancouver, Canada.

“She was supposed to be in the film! They needed someone who looks like a foreigner… ayaw niya, e! Ayaw niya! ,” natatawang pahayag ng sexy hunk.

Maganda ang naranasan ni Albie while working with Bea at Aga Muhlach. Masaya sila sa shooting na during free time nila, gigimick sila ay one happy family with their Kuya Aga at Ate Bea.

Ang First Love ay nasa direksyon ni Paul Soriano at showing na sa October 12 at produced ng Ten 17P together h ABS-CBN Films, Star Cinema at Viva Films.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta