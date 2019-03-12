MAS TYPE MAGING MISIS NI MAYOR: Nina Jose, no plans na magbalik-showbiz

MORE THAN four centuries na ang bayan ng Bayambang sa lalawigan ng Pangasinan dahil sa darating na April, they will celebrate the 405th Town Fiesta with grand events starting April 1 to 8.

Short info lang about the historical town, that it is the 5th capital of the Philippines during the 1st Philippine Republic sa revolutionary government ni Emilio Aguinaldo noon.

For this year, the event lead by Mayor Cesar Quiambao and his wife former showbiz personality and celebrity host Nina Jose ay mas bongga ang kapistahan ng Bayambang lalo pa’t with Nina’s hands-on supervision sa mga preparation left and right, the week-long celebration ay hitik ang mga naka-schedule na mga activities for the town fiesta and at the same time ay ang pagbibigay pugay ng mga taga-Bayambang sa kanilang Patron Saint na si St. Vincent Ferrer na magko-commemorate ng kanyang ika-600th death anniversary which falls on April 5.

As part for the town fiesta activities, this will include the town people’s attempt to make a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records with their bid as having the tallest statue of St. Vincent Ferrer.

The soon-to-be iconic monument will stand imposingly in Saint Vincent Ferrer located at the Prayer Park in the sprawling 67-hectare new town center of Bayambang.

It was the idea of Mayor Cezar’s wife, Niña Jose, to create a statue of their patron saint to whom she is a devotee like her husband.

“St. Vincent Ferrer is a significant part in the culture and history of our town. We decided to build a statue in his honor as a thanksgiving for everything that he has done for Bayambang in the past 400 years,” pahayag niya.

The First Lady of Bayambang shared that the St. Vincent Ferrer statue is 51 meters tall.

For sure, isang masayang kaganapan ito sa bayan ng Bayambang lalo pa’t on the first day of the celebration a thanksgiving mass, a grand parade and opening program ay bahagi sa pasimula ng kapistahan ng bayan.

Bahagi ng mga activities sa isang linggong celebration ay ang Street Dancing, Farmers Day, Barangay Night, Bayambang Got Talent at marami pang iba.

Part ng kasiyahan ang mga showbiz celebrities like Vice Ganda, Kamikazee and December Avenue who are set to perform in the grilling-cum-concert night ‘Kalutan Year 5: Labi’y Liket tan Gayaga”.

On the Big Day, April 5, the feast day of St. Vincent Ferrer, there will be another Thanksgiving Mass, followed by a traditional Grand Procession with statues of the esteemed patron to be paraded around town. Then at 6 p.m., the formal opening of the St. Vincent Ferrer Prayer Park will be held at Barangay Bani.

The highlight of the affair is the unveiling of the highly-anticipated statue of St. Vincent Ferrer. Devotees of the saint from all over the world are invited to witness this occasion which has been well planned by Mayor Cezar and his wife Nina.

Pahayag ni Mayor Cezar: “Now we are creating a landmark for people to remember and recognize Bayambang.”

Isang kaganapan pa na dapat abangan din ng mga kababayan nina Mayor Cezar at misis na si Nina ay ang Binibining Bayambang 2019 on April 6 to be hosted by aBS-CBN’s Bianca Gonzales with hunk actor Dominic Roque who will sit-in as jury at marami pa na mga activities na for sure pak na pak.

Sa ngayon ay no plans si Nina na bumalik sa showbiz para maging aktibo muli. “ I’m happy with my life here in Bayambang. I’m happy to serve my townmates while I support my husband,” pahayag ng dating moviestar.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta