Marawi project ni Piolo Pascual, pansamantalang natigil

NATIGIL pansamantala ang syuting ng Marawi project ni Piolo Pascual, pero ayon sa kanya, hindi raw ang pagre-resign ng direktor ng pelikula na si Sheron Dayoc ang dahilan nito.

Paliwanag ni Piolo, “We were actually delayed not because our director pulled out from the project, but we were told not to shoot at the ground zero because there are still IED’s (improvised explosive devices) that were undiscovered at the ground zero.

“So, it’s not safe for us to shoot there.”

Aminado rin ang aktor na nagkaroon talaga sila ng creative differences ng production team na naging dahilan ng pagre-resign ng direktor.

“But we’re still moving forward, we’re pushing through with the project and as we speak, actually some of the guys are already scheduled to leave for preparation of the shoot in Marawi,” pag-u-update niya sa entertainment press.

Bilang producer ng pelikula, siya rin daw ang nagdesisyon na ituloy pa rin ang project.

Aniya, “Siyempre po, as a producer, you have to. That’s part of the deal and you’re the one producing and shelling out money for the project.

“Of course, you have to decide and you have to stick to your decisions and your intentions. So ‘yun naman po ‘yun, kung mayroong hindi pagkakasunduan, pag-usapan.”

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

