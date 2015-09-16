Make It Happen: Richard-Angel Reunion Project!

MATAGAL-TAGAL NANG hindi visible sa isang primetime show sina Richard Gutierrez at Angel Locsin. Alam ng mga loyal Kapuso viewers na bago pa man mag-hit ang tambalan ng Primetime King and Queen na sina Dingdong Dantes at Marian Rivera sa GMA ay una munang namayagpag ang loveteam nina Richard at Angel a.k.a. ChardGel.

It all started when they played as twins in the teen-oriented show Click as Enzo and Charley. Both were partnered with different teen stars (Chynna Ortaleza and Railey Valeroso – na officially magdyowa that time), but maybe the executives of the network saw that their chemistry onscreen should be on the romantic side. Sayang naman ang star appeal kung gagawin lang silang magkapatid, ‘noh!

Eventually, they played the roles of Aguiluz and Alwina in Mulawin, which started the rise of GMA 7’s primetime with fantaseryes. Maliban kasi sa bagay sila, both of them are willing to do action scenes while wearing heavy costumes. On TV, ‘yun lang ang naging proyekto nila together. Umarangkada sila pagdating sa pelikula tulad ng Let The Love Begin, I Will Always Love You, and The Promise, whch were all certified box-office hits. Hindi ba’t paborito sila ng GMA at Regal Films?

Although they never had another steady TV program together, alam ng lahat na mataas ang ratings tuwing pagsasamahin sila, whether in a guesting or a TVC. Both of them excelled in the fantasy-drama niche and they were unbeatable in what they do.

Sadly, Angel Locsin left GMA 7 even if she was THE queen of the network. How will the King survive without her queen?

In reality, Richard and Angel were never an item. Pareho silang involved in low-profile relationships (although the fans wished na sila na lang sana ang nagkatuluyan).

Now that Richard decided not to renew his contract sa GMA 7, he accepted a hosting gig in TV5, which didn’t work out well. He was last seen as a guest in It’s Showtime. While ABS-CBN is obviously interested with his partner Sarah Lahbati with weekly sizzling but classy dance numbers sa ASAP, it seems that ABS-CBN is not that interested in hiring Richard for something stable.

If I were an executive from ABS-CBN or Star Cinema, I’d grab this chance to initiate a ChardGel reunion project, tutal uso naman ito ngayon, ‘di ba? CharDawn did it. Why can’t ChardGel?

Angel Locsin was last seen in the epic drama The Legal Wife and she’s currently working with Vilma Santos and Xian Lim for a movie. I’m sure na miss na miss na rin niyang gumawa ng projects where she’s required to do some action scenes.

Two years ago, may chika na the two are planning to produce an independent film where both of them will act as lead stars. What happened?

Sa mga fans ng ChardGel (I know meron pa d’yan!) – anong masasabi ninyo sa suggestion ko? Ipa-trend na ‘yan!

Showbiz Blogster

by Mica Rodriguez

Pinoy Fans Club