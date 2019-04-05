Maja Salvador first female celebrity endorser ng Guitar apparel

SI MAJA SALVADOR ang kauna-unahang female celebrity endorser ng Guitar apparel.

Ginanap ang pag-welcome kay Maja as part of the Guitar family in a grand media launch in Trinoma event center na ginanap kamakailan lang. Sa naturang event ay nagkaroon ng head-turning fashion show showcasing their old and new collections together with their past endorsers Gloc-9 and Carlos Agassi.

Ani Maja, “Dream come true na mapili akong maging endorser for a local brand. Kaya thankful talaga ako at happy to be part of the Guitar family.”

Dagdag pa ng isa sa judges ng World of Dance Philippines, “Siyempre mahalaga rin sa akin na yung brand na ito ay available para sa mas nakararami nating mga kababayan. Kasi bilang artista, pakiramdam ko rin mas nakaka-relate ako sa masa. Kaya sobrang saya ko nung sinabi palang sakin na napili ako ng Guitar family to be their ambassadress.”

Maja is now officially part of the league of other accomplished and diverse artists namely Gloc 9, Carlos Agassi and Jake Cuenca, whose characters gave justice to the brand and has been part of its six decades of triumph.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

