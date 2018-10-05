MACOY MENDOZA: A New Singing Cutie to Watch For!

BONGGA ang panimula ng career ng singing hearthrob na si Macoy Mendoza.

The long wait is over pero ang totoo, ang bilis ng mga kaganapan sa career ng newest cutie on the block dahil bukas, Saturday, October 6 ay ilo-launch na si Macoy as a singer at 9:00 PM.

Sa kanyang first major concert, this newbie will have Prima Diva Billy, Kiel Alo, Luis Gragera and Nonoy Zuniga as guests and no less than Allan K. naman in special production number with singing hearthrob.

Ibahin nyo si Macoy dahil si Mr. Butch Miraflor lang naman ang kanyang musical director.

“Macoy has a unique voice—medyo mabirit kaya I rearranged some songs para ma-challenge siya. Yes, he’s gonna sing some of his favorites too pero I worked on different areglos that will tap his other side as a singer. Maganda ang line-up lalo na ‘yung mga medley na pinapraktis niya these past weeks on piano,” sabi ng kanyang musical director na si Mr. Miraflor.

Pahayag ng singing heartthrob about his concert tomorrow: “I am very excited already pero kinakabahan siyempre. This is my first time to do a major show. I’ve guested already in Ate Billy’s show months back sa Teatrino rin kaya I know kung gaano kaganda at ka-intimate ng venue na ito for us. I am praying na sana ma-meet ko ang expectations ninyong lahat. I will do my best to perform. Kulang pa kasi ako sa self-confidence kaya natatakot ako in a way. Pero since ginusto kong maging singer, kailangang panindigan ko ito,” sabi ng guwapong si Macoy.

As singer, Macoy enjoys the music of Adele, Ariana Grande, Labrynth, Martin Nievera at marami pang iba. He realized that he can sing professionally three years back- when he was 15 years old.



“My family is musically-inclined, but I just listened to them sing every day before. Hindi ko ipinakikita dati sa kanila na kumakanta ako. It was just 3 years ago when I fell in love with singing. I’m more into arts and a former varsity sa fencing kasi. Hindi ko masyadong sineryoso ang pagkanta. I play the piano too and have composed a few original songs. Kaya here I am—ready to conquer the world of music. Please support this show and of course me,” pakiusap ng singing heartthrob.

The show is presented by Ilocos Sur ex-Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, Isabela Gov. Bojie Dy, IVM Construction and Aficionado Germany Perfume.

Music and Me is also brought by Art Atayde, Mr. Nixon Teng, Boy Abunda and Guiginto(Bulacan) Mayor Boy Cruz and wife Precy Cruz.

Kitakitz tayo bukas sa Teatrino.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta