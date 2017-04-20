LRMC, First Balfour team up for LRT-1 Structural Restoration Project

LIGHT Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) recently signed an agreement with engineering and construction firm First Balfour for the LRT-1 Structural Restoration Project which includes the parapets, faulty concrete, and repair of river bridges of the LRT-1 line.

The P980-million LRT-1 Structural Restoration Project is the largest single contract awarded for the existing line to date and a major component towards enhanced passenger safety. The parapets, the low protective wall along the edge of the LRT-1 railway, were constructed 36 years ago and have shown wear and tear over the recent decade.

“This project is a priority for us given that it concerns the safety of our passengers,” LRMC President and CEO Rogelio L. Singson affirms. “While we have been working towards powering up more trains, replacing the tracks, and improving the environment of the stations, the structural integrity of all LRT-1 stations is our prime concern and responsibility.”

First Balfour has previously worked on LRT-1 projects. In 2005, First Balfour did the power supply and electrical works for the LRT-1 capacity expansion project and it also completed the design and build contract of the LRT-1 North Extension project, through a joint venture with DMCI.

The LRT-1 Structural Restoration Project was given the Notice to Proceed this March with target completion in two years. The project is aimed to enhance the safety and overall riding experience in LRT-1, and will complement the ongoing improvements implemented by LRMC in LRT-1 trains and all 20 stations.