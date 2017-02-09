Liza Soberano renews contract as celebrity endorser

Mega Global Corporation, a leading distributor of canned goods and ready-to-eat viand, recently renewed its partnership with teen superstar Liza Soberano as Mega Tuna’s celebrity endorser.

The contract signing was held during the company’s sales conference at the Prime Quezon City.

“She embodies what our brand is all about. With her natural beauty, she is always dedicated to giving her best in everything she does, may it be her career, her advocacies, or her family,” said Marvin Tiu Lim, vice president for sales and marketing of Mega Global.

“The public can expect more surprises from us this year as we bring new and exciting products for the benefit of the public. We are looking forward to a productive partnership with Ms. Soberano.”