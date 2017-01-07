Liza Soberano, binanatan ng ilang netizens nang dahil sa pag-iyak sa Gucci bag

Ilang netizens ang nag-react sa pag-iyak ni Liza Soberano sa Gucci bag na birthday gift sa kanya ng ka-love team na si Enrique Gil.

Sa recent Instagram post ng Kapamilya star, sinabi niyang literal siyang naiyak nang makita niya ang laman ng malaking package na regalo umano sa kaniya ni Enrique para sa kanyang birtrhday.

Ani Liza, “Posting this picture to thank a special someone. I literally cried when opening a huge package which was supposedly my “birthday gift”.

“I’ve been wanting to buy this bag forever but its nearly impossible to find one with the specifications I wanted, but this man conquered the impossible and got it for me.

“Thank you for making me the happiest and thank you for making my dreams come true @enriquegil17.”

May ilang hindi natuwa sa post na ito ni Liza. Komento ng isang “momluvsdad”, “@lizasoberano that bag can feed a hundreds of filipino people,, post more valuable things & cry pa more..@enriquegil17”

Ipinagtanggol naman si Liza ng follower na si “xyonerezz”. Anito, “@momluvsdad YOUR MONEY CAN FEED MANY FILIPINO PEOPLE. AND ARENT YOU WASTING SOMETIMES? KASALANAN BA NI LIZA NA MAREGALUHAN? TANGINA UMIYAK SIYA DAHIL SA PAGMAMAHAL NA ANDYAN SA BAG NA YAN HINDI DAHIL SA BAG. KABOBOHAN PINAPAIRAL MO E. TATANGA TANGA”

Samantala, tumugon din mismo si Liza sa komento ng isa pang follower na bumanat sa kanyang pag-iyak umano nang dahil sa nasabing bag.

Ayon sa komento ni “iamryanwalter”, Crying over a bag.. wow.. as a teacher i hope young gens would value more things that cant be bought. Hope we have good role models for the youth. Fame is a responsibility too…”

Paglilinaw ni Liza, “@iamryanwalter i wasn’t crying over the bag. I was crying over the effort put in to getting that bag.

“Ive always admired this specific brand but would never in years be able to afford it, given the fact that i am the breadwinner in my family and i prioritize my “needs” instead of “wants”.

“I would never expect or ask anybody to get me anyhting that costs this much. Therefor i cried because i sincerely felt the love and effort put into getting me this bag.

“Im not saying that im perfect role model but i am not as shallow as people think i am.”

Ang masasabi lang namin, butata ang commenter sa matalinong paliwanag ni Liza. Hahaha!

