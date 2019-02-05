LEGIT GIRL SQUAD: Julia Barretto, Liza Soberano at Janella Salvador, suportado ang isa’t isa!

Julia Barretto, Janella Salvador and Liza Soberano

ALIW KAMI sa recent exchange of messages sa pagitan ng Kapamilya actresses na sina Julia Barretto, Liza Soberano at Janella Salvador.



Julia Barretto is now on a trip outside of the country at trending for the past two days ang kanyang breathtaking photos. Kumbaga, kung follower ka ng dalaga, maaadik ka sa kanyang Instagram feed at iwiwish mo na sana ay nasa bakasyon ka rin lalo na kung katatapos mo lang ng isang successful project (Ngayon at Kailanman) at nakatakda ka nang gumawa ng pelikula soon (Block Z).

Sa comments section ng isa sa eye-catching photos ni Julia at nagcomment si Liza:



“You need to stop before we all have heart attacks. You’re just so beautiful.” ani Liza.



Sumagot naman si Julia ng “Excuse me, miss, do you realize how much heart attacks you’ve already given us with your beautiful face? Because I lost count of mine.” with crying emoji.







Sumali naman sa palitan ng pleasantries si Janella and tagged her two friends: “All the heart attacks in this country are being caused by both of you so you both better stop.”

Sinagot naman ito ni Julia agad: “Do you realized that every single time [Liza] and I have to perform with you with your perfect face and your perfect voice we get a heart attack? You stop.”



Nakakaaliw lang dahil sa magulong mundo ng showbiz ay nakahanap ang tatlong dalaga ng mga tunay na kaibigan na lifts them up and not pull them down. Mabuhay kayo!