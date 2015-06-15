PINANINDIGAN NI Lea Salonga ang kanyang rants na “Our country is not yet debt-free, poverty-free, crime-free, or corruption-free. So what are we free from exactly and why do we celebrate it?”
Ang daming naimbiyerna kay Aling Lea like this guy who said, “our celebration is about being free from the colonizers, not being free from the major maladies of the country. ;)”
“Indeed, we are independent from the colonizers that once lorded over our country. But I can’t celebrate just the same. #JustMe,” sagot naman ni Aling Lea.
Let us just remind Lea that she was once part of Independence Day celebration when she was 19. She sang the Philippine National Anthem during the 92nd celebration of Independence Day. Probably, she once participated, too, in Independence Day celebrations abroad kaya ‘wag siyang magtaray-taray, ‘no.
Aling Lea, matagal mo nang pinagkakitaan ang mga Pinoy kaya don’t behave like you’re not Pinoy. Kung ganyan ang attitude mo, lumayas ka sa Pilipinas, hindi ka namin kailangan dito.
Lex Chika
by Alex Valentine Brosas
3 thoughts on “Lea Salonga, pinanindigang ‘di pa malaya ang ‘Pinas”
Shunga ka pala ehh kung pinipirahan ni ms. lea salong ang mga pilipino eh bakit di sya nakapagtayo ng mga hotels o ano pang mga ari arian dyan bwisit ka pala ehhh sana di ka na lang nagsulat ng news kung ang bida naman sa news mo ay sinisiraan mo gago ulol……tandaan mo Naging parte sya ng history sa bansang ito so wag mong ma ano ano si ms. lea salonga bwisit ka ulol ….tumigil ka na sa pagsusulat di ka naman pala marunong tskkkkk
Correct ka diyan jc
Ang shunga ng writer na ito, pramis! Sobrang bitter mo kay Lea. Hahahaha! We don’t need wannabe writers like you either, no!