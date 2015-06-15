Lea Salonga, pinanindigang ‘di pa malaya ang ‘Pinas

PINANINDIGAN NI Lea Salonga ang kanyang rants na “Our country is not yet debt-free, poverty-free, crime-free, or corruption-free. So what are we free from exactly and why do we celebrate it?”

Ang daming naimbiyerna kay Aling Lea like this guy who said, “our celebration is about being free from the colonizers, not being free from the major maladies of the country. ;)”

“Indeed, we are independent from the colonizers that once lorded over our country. But I can’t celebrate just the same. #JustMe,” sagot naman ni Aling Lea.

Let us just remind Lea that she was once part of Independence Day celebration when she was 19. She sang the Philippine National Anthem during the 92nd celebration of Independence Day. Probably, she once participated, too, in Independence Day celebrations abroad kaya ‘wag siyang magtaray-taray, ‘no.

Aling Lea, matagal mo nang pinagkakitaan ang mga Pinoy kaya don’t behave like you’re not Pinoy. Kung ganyan ang attitude mo, lumayas ka sa Pilipinas, hindi ka namin kailangan dito.

Lex Chika

by Alex Valentine Brosas