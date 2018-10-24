Kris Aquino to Vice Ganda-Imee Marcos photo: We have FREEDOM of choice’

IBA-IBA ang reaksyon ng netizens sa lumabas na photo sa social media ni Vice Ganda kasama si Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos na kuha sa Ozamis City airport.

Ilang beses ding itinag ng netizens si Kris ng naturang photo nina Vice at Gov. Imee, pero nanatiling tahimik ni Kris.

“I was told i was tagged many times today… on purpose, i’ve stayed away from political discourse because if i cannot help bring a better understanding of a given situation, and if i’ll only add noise, BEST FOR ME TO STAY QUIET.

“I’m respectful of a person’s right to choose who they’ll stand with because i was brought up to uphold democracy…i saw the pics & personally didn’t feel it was early campaigning.

“Di nya kailangan magsalita ako kasi millions ang followers & defenders nya, di ko lang trip na intrigahin pa kami; life’s too short para ma stress.

“BIMB wholeheartedly loves his tito vice @praybeytbenjamin… kuya josh is a tito Willie (Revillame) loyalist- i’m being #real, we have FREEDOM of choice in our home. Pag minahal ng mga anak ko, mahal ko rin. Good night. #simpletruth,” post ni Kris.

Nireplayan naman agad ito ng Vice Ganda using his @praybeytbenjamin ng, “Sleep na. Rest ka na. Hayaan mo na sila!!! Keri ko na to! Hayabayabayu!!! ”

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

