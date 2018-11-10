Kris Aquino susubukang pasukin ang Hollywood TV series

MARAMING followers ni Kris Aquino ang natuwa sa kanyang post tungkol sa isang possible opportunities na mapasama siya sa isang ‘unique type of series’ sa Hollywood.

“My American agent sent me the script for a multi ethnicity production BUT this time for a unique type of series (i’ll know later if the role is still open because i didn’t see the email asking for me to submit my script reading by October 29).

“Just to be asked to do an audition to be a recurring character for a girl who hasn’t been on Philippine TV for more than 2 years & who binge watches US series as her favorite form of relaxation is SURREAL,” post ni Kris sa Instagram account niya.

Ibinalita rin ni Kris na dalawang malaking kompanya ang makikipag-collaborate sa kanyang KCA Productions.

“In a world no longer required to be patient, 2 big Filipino conglomerates made me feel I WAS WORTH THE WAIT. I am privileged to work with people who treat me as their own, because they value me as FAMILY.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

