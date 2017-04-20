Kris Aquino, pinatatahimik kaugnay ng gagawing Hollywood movie

NAKALOLOKA talaga itong si Kris Aquino kung kadaldalan at kataklesahan din lang pag-uusapan, wala na talagang tatalo sa kanya.
Ayan tuloy, kailangan pang mag-request ng kanyang Hollywood agent na magtrabaho na lang nang tahimik patungkol sa gagawing Hollywood movie.
Si Chris Lee ng East West Artists na naka-base sa Los Angeles, California ang direct Hollywood agent ni Kris, gaya nga ng pagbabalita niya sa mundo sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Instagram account.
Aminado naman si Kris na isang napakalaking hamon para sa kanya ang magtikom ng kanyang bibig, pero sa hashtag nga niya sa kanyang IG post last April 18, “challengeaccepted”.
Sa nasabing post, may message si Kris patungkol sa pagpigil niya sa sarili na kumuda nang kumuda. Aniya, “WORK HARD IN SILENCE. LET YOUR SUCCESS BE THE NOISE.” Na nilagyan niya ng caption na “Obeying the request of@agentchrislee, believing in the wisdom of @nix722, and for the peaceful hearts of my sisters. #challengeaccepted.”
Marahil napagsabihan nga si Kris, dahil wala pa mang opisyal na pahayag ang Warner Bros. na producer ng movie adaptation ng best-selling novel ni Kevin Kwan na “Crazy Rich Asians”, marami nang naglabasang report na sa pelikulang ito nga makasasama ang TV host.
Proud and excited kasi, mismong si Kris din naman kasi ang nag-broadcast sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pagkahaba-habang kwento sa IG last April 16 bago siya lumipad patungong Los Angeles para makipagkita sa kanyang agent na si Chris Lee at pumirma ng kontrata.
For a year, i experienced rejections. A part of my spirit broke. There were 2 shows i lost because hiring an Aquino for TV was a political risk not worth taking… But something happened March 23, 2017- a Tony & Grammy award winning Broadway producer, Jhett Tolentino contacted me through Cong. Len Alonte and Manang Nene Chan. He was helping a Filipino-Chinese-American agent friend of his reach me to ask if I'd want to audition for a big Hollywood studio movie about to start filming. The pressure was I had to submit my reel in 72 hrs. I felt I had nothing to lose, so we went for it. 48 hrs after Jhett's call, on March 25 we mounted an audition shoot in Manila Peninsula. Thank you ARMADA, Direk Ricky Villabona, Jules Dacanay, DOP Shayne Sarte & her team, Juan Sarte, Nante Alingasa, Kimi Yap, my finance guru Nicko Falcis, Alvin, and the entire Kris Online team, plus Atty Joji's Quantum Post Production for the unwavering faith. We shot, they immediately edited & color graded, both my audition scenes & video BIO. Sunday we sent the high definition material. And we waited. And PRAYED. Tonight I fly to Los Angeles to meet Chris Lee, my agent to sign my contract. I passed 5 levels of intense scrutiny and was offered a role. It is surreal to be reading the script from a major Hollywood studio watermarked on every page with my name. I signed a non disclosure agreement so until they reveal my participation I can't share any details about the movie & my role. But today Easter Sunday- I wanted you to know my story… I pray it gives you encouragement & hope. I am proof that in life doors will shut & there will be heartbreaking setbacks but FAITH in God's plan will open new, unexpected doors. We just need to trust in His Love, Provision, Restoration & Perfect Timing. Grace is unmerited; it's God's Gift we humbly receive with a heart overflowing with Gratitude. To my siblings & sons- I share this blessing w/ you. THANK YOU for being my strength. ❤️
Ang kabaliw pa sa post ni Kris sa itaas, sinabi niyang, “I signed a non disclosure agreement so until they reveal my participation I can’t share any details about the movie & my role.”
Siyempre pa, hinihinuha ni Kris na interesado ang kanyang followers at ang mundo sa kung anong Hollywood movie ang gagawin niya at kung ano ang magiging role niya.
At gaya nga ng inaasahan, kanya-kanyang kalkal ang mga entertainment writers para malaman ang “secret” ni Kris. Na ang clue pala, makikita rin sa isa pa niyang IG posting isang linggo na ang nakararaan.
May paduday pa nga si Tetay nang ipinost niya ang screenshot ng kanyang Twitter, kung saan sa caption, sinabi niyang, #Fangirl mode- sorry just had to post because I WAS SO THRILLED! 1 of my favorite authors@kevinkwanbooks is now following me.
I-search mo nga lang sa Google kung sino si Kevin Kwan at lalabas ang sangkaterbang Hollywood news tungkol sa kanyang best-seller first novel na “Crazy Rich Asians” na ipo-produce ng Warner Bros. ang movie adaptation na all-Asian ang casts. Connect the dots na lang, ‘ika nga.
Ngayon ang pinag-uusapan, kung anong role ang gagampanan ni Kris sa nasabing pelikula, knowing na magagaling na Asian actors ang makasasama niya rito.
Sa mga character sa novel, isa lang ang nakikita naming role na para ngang tailor-made for Kris. Ito ang character ni Cassandra Shang, ang tsismosa at madaldal na second cousin ng bidang lalaki na si Nick. Tinagurian nga itong “Radio One Asia” dahil tipong alam niya ang lahat ng tungkol sa kahit na sino. Wala ngang maitatago sa kanya.
‘Di ba, very Kris Aquino?