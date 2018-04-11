Kris Aquino, panay ang laklak ng vitamin D

PAGKATAPOS ng check-up ni Kris Aquino sa Amerika at malaman kung ano ang totoong dahilan ng kanyang mga allergies ay ina-address na niya ito ngayon sa pamamagitan ng pag-inom ng tamang medicine. Malamang na hindi na rin atakehin ang Queen of Social Media ng allergies dahil sa mga iniinom niya.

Malaking factor sa kaso ni Kris para maging maayos ang kanyang health condition ay ang paglaklak ng maraming vitamin D. Napakaimportante pala ng vitamin D sa ating katawan, huh.

Post pa ni Kris, “My journey to wellness started this morning. Did our research about the importance of vitamin D (most important is that it boost immunity, helps the body absorb calcium, supports cardiovascular health, and helps lungs function properly).

“Best way to get it is directly from the sun from UVB rays not UVA — and they have to be at least at a 50 degree angle — no benefit when the sun isn’t completely all over you & also bad to overdo it by staying out too long. 20 minutes, 9:25 am earlier today, sitting in the fully exposed area of my balcony & i got my vitamin sunshine. I’ve been afraid of sun exposure & sun damage to my skin that i overlooked its health benefits. Now I’m learning.”

Samantala, nasa Osaka, Japan ngayon si Kris para sa isang endorsement shoot kaya hindi pa siya makapagbigay ng update about her movie projects.

“We’ll have to wait until my Osaka, Japan endorsement shoot, factory & showroom tour next week followed by Bimb’s quick family vacation birthday celebration (April 19) for the official announcement of HAPPY work related NEWS we prayed for, Kuya Josh is out of town until Monday,” post ni Kris sa kanyang social media account.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

