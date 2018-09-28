Kris Aquino, niloko ng milyones sa negosyo!

KALOKA ang nangyaring panloloko kay Kris Aquino ng isang tao na pinagkatiwalaan niya to handle her finances and online businesses na ayaw muna banggitin ng Queen of All Media ang pangalan. Pinagpipistahan na ng netizens na sumusuporta sa international celebrity ang nangyaring panloloko na maaaring ikawala ng malaki ng kanyang pinaghirapan at ipunin para sa kinabukasan ng dalawa niyang mga anak na sina Bimby at Josh.

If we are talking of ”future” of her kids, I’m sure these are millions of assets ni Kris na ipon from years of hard work. Malaking pera ito para mangangayat siya sa latest photos na kumakalat ngayon after niya ma-discover ang panloloko.

May pakiusap si Kris sa mga supporters niya sa kinasadlakan na “Please keep me in your prayers as I work hard on the unenviable task of finding the strength to again rebuild and find my courageous warrior within.”

Ang financial abuse na ginawa kay Kris ay sangkot ang mga business na itinayo ng ina para sa dalawang mga anak for them a comfortable life in the future.

Sa kanyang posting sa kanyang blog sinulat ng TV host na: “I have told you the recently discovered truth regarding the financial abuse, careless disregard for my existing endorsement contracts, and the total lack of respect for me as a business partner (not KCAP which is a sole proprietorship company—but our movie snacking outlets—14 branches of Nacho Bimby + Potato Corner; and the just launched Thai beauty brand Snail White).This has taken a tremendous toll on my physical and emotional well-being.”

Ayon kay Kris: “Concerned relatives and friends have told me that it is good that I learned to what extent I have been taken advantage of early enough—after 16 months before more damage could have been done to KCAP’s finances and tax compliance, and the trusted reputation I have worked so hard to establish in the Philippine and Asia-Pacific business communities.

“But as with all forms of betrayal the devastating pain of lost trust can wound you to the depth of your soul,” pages-share niya sa millionsmof fans and supporters niya.

Dagdag pa ng international media influencer: “My sister felt that after speaking to two of our countries most brilliant legal minds, my longtime counsel Attorney Sig Fortun, and former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay—I would start to feel a measure of peace because I am now being guided regarding all necessary legal action and proceedings to gain what is rightfully mine—JUSTICE.”

Pagwawakas ni Tetay sa kanyang blog entry :”I thank you for your patience in waiting for me—I shall be back as soon as my doctor gives me full medical clearance because I know I not just feel physically weak, but I also look embarrassingly not presentable for my online viewers, KCAP’s brand partners, and all the new endorsements God has generously blessed my sons and me with. Please keep me in your prayers as I work hard on the unenviable task of finding the strength to again rebuild and find my courageous warrior within.

As of press time, may nakarating sa amin na balita na gusto na lang ng taong nanloko kay Kris na makipag-amicable settlement ng pamilya nito on behalf of person concern para hindi na rin maiskandalo ang personal nilang buhay.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta