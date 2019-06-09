Kris Aquino, nananatiling “relevant” dahil sa digital media

Kahit nawala sa telebisyon ay napanatili ni Kris Aquino na maging effective celebrity endorser at maging “relevant” dahil sa tulong ng digital media. Pero ito rin daw more or less ang naging dahilan para mapabayaan niya ang kanyang kalusugan.

Kuwento niya sa IG at Facebook, “I am proud of the fact that i was the first celebrity to go into digital programming because that was the only avenue open to me.

“But digital is now a very crowded field, and this quote for me is part of my TRUTH, “you cannot heal in the same environment where you got sick” — trying to create viable webisodes with brand partners was a shared vision with Nicko and one i gave my all to continue, in order to honor commitments.

“But there was so much about the state of my health i ignored, because i willingly paid such a high price in my desire to stay ‘relevant.’”

Bahagi ng proseso ng pagpapagaling ni Kris sa kanyang autoimmune disorders ang i-sacrifice ang kanyang kompanyang KCAP. Pero sinigurado naman niya na hindi mapapabayaan ang mga staff nito.

“My sons and i are stable enough that i can step away from work without making those who stayed loyal to me in KCAP suffer significant income losses but rather i have made sure they’ll have enough financially while exploring other job opportunities.

“Those in my home will all remain okay. Most importantly, i can take care of me, while not depriving my 2 sons. I know how blessed we are. That’s why i know apart from my ailments, i shouldn’t question nor complain,” she shared.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

