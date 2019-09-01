Kris Aquino, nahanap ang kanyang inner peace

AYON SA Queen of all Media na si Kris Aquino, mas tumindi ang pananalig niya sa Diyos pagkatapos ng napakaraming pagsubok na pinagdaanan sa buhay. Tanggap din niya na meron talagang mga bagay sa mundo na hindi niya kayang kontrolin.

Sa panibagong post ni Kris sa kanyang social media account na may title na “A Declaration of Who I am now” ay mas naintindihan ng mga tao kung saan nanggagaling ang inner peace ni Kris.

“I am still far from all that I should be, but by God’s grace I am moving in the right direction- GRATEFUL for each blessing, no longer ANGRY about what I have no power to change yet firm in my resolve to fight for my TRUTH, and most of all realistic about how everything passes.

“That’s why I am taking life for just what it is, a day by day opportunity to create meaningful memories with the people who matter most to me, who deserve as much of me as they would want and need from me, and give myself to those who can make love feel effortless and uncomplicated but just as valuable and necessary as breathing, eating, and sleeping.

“I no longer want to turn back time nor go against the passing of time because each sunset I see, each star-filled sky with a visible moon I can admire, and each new day with the sun peeking through my curtains, or rainfall I hear beating against my windows means i was given another day to say THANK YOU,” bahagi ng kanyang post.

Idinagdag din ni Kris na ang halaga ng bawat desisyong kanyang ginagawa sa buhay.

“That’s why you are seeing happier uploads, because that has been a conscious decision I fought hard to be able to do with AUTHENTICITY.

“Living is my decision, laughing again is my decision, liking myself is my decision, and trusting my heart to love with no fear is my decision. And I shall live with no regrets, because FAITH in today, and HOPE for tomorrow is also my decision,” huling bahagi ng kanyang post.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

