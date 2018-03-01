Kris Aquino, nag-ala-Julia Roberts para makaharap si Paolo Duterte

HANGGANG NGAYON ay wala pang sagot si dating Davao Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte sa imbitasyon sa kanya ni Kris Aquino na magkape sila o uminom ng beer.

Nag-ugat ang lahat sa post ng dating vice mayor tungkol sa 32nd anniversary ng EDSA People Power na nagluklok sa kapangyarihan kay dating Pangulong Cory Aquino.

Post ni Polong sa ginawang poster, “The commemmoration of EDSA is a reminder of a broken promise 30 years since.”

Buwelta naman ni Kris na dinaan din sa kanyang social media account, “This is a message to @pd375 on IG, Vice Mayor Pulong Duterte – Official on FB… you mentioned me in your post by name & i feel it is only proper to reply.

“Sorry Paolo (you called me Krissy so I’m taking the liberty of calling you Paolo) — I don’t know how to play PS4. But in this instance i’m not my mother’s daughter, but instead my father’s — who believed that everything could be worked out through face to face dialogue.

“So here goes: May I invite you to have coffee (I endorse Nespresso) or we can have a San Mig (I’ve endorsed them too & I’m cool w/ the lemon flavored) if that is your preference… you have my word hindi ako magdadrama pag nagkaharap na tayo. To the best of my knowledge we have never actually met or been personally introduced.

“I have no agenda other than the desire for you to personally get to know me & vice versa. Too much bad blood has already been manufactured between our families. We have the chance to hear each other out.

“Para sa mga nagtataka kung bakit ko ‘to ginagawa – because I’d rather have tried & reached out & possibly be rejected than regret not making a move when I saw an opportunity to open communication lines.

“Kung tanggihan mo ko, Paolo, I shall respect that. Nasa pamilya nyo ang kapangyarihan at ang buong lakas ng gobyerno at kapulisan ng Pilipinas, kaya sino naman nga ba ako?”

Sa huling bahagi ng kanyang post ay nag-ala Julia Roberts pa si Kris para lang mapasagot sa imbitasyon niya si Paolo.

Aniya, “Hihiram ako ng linya kay Julia Roberts from Notting Hill (but of course rewriting it to suit our particular situation): I’m just a girl, unfortunately not standing in front of a boy, but doing it via social media – asking him to give getting to know her personally a chance. I shall await your decision & pray that my effort won’t be snubbed.”

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

