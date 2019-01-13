Kris Aquino, na-discharged na sa ospital sa Singapore after series of medical tests

LUMABAS NA ng ospital, Jan. 13, si Kris Aquino. Ito latest post niya sa kanyang social media account.

Umalis ng Pilipinas si Kris noong Linggo, Jan. 6 at na-confine sa Farrer Park Hospital in Singapore para sa ilang series of medical tests.

Latest post ni Kris, “i was discharged with a detailed diagnostic report and i look positively towards the future because now we know what i need to do (my medication, treatments, monitoring, wellness activities, and the complete avoidance of what causes my most severe allergic reactions) for my physical & emotional well-being.”

Pinasalamatan din ng Digitam Empress ang mga doctor at nurse na nag-alaga sa kanya sa ospital.

“Again i want to thank my doctors, Dr YK Cheng (my lead doctor- allergy, rheumatoid, and immunology specialist, he has been so reassuring and i thank @ging.md for introducing me to him) who was tireless in putting together a team of experts: Dr. Tan (endocrinologist), Dr. Kwok (cardiologist), Dr. Pang (ob gynecologist, Dr. Chew (surgeon), and Dr. Yeo (anesthesiologist/pain management specialist).

“I was impressed that they looked beyond physical healing but overall quality of life, in my work and my foremost responsibility — being a MOTHER.

“I had a positive & secure experience at Farrer Park Hospital because i was treated with respectful care by all the Philippine nurses and hospital staff. i am 100% convinced that what truly sets the 🇵🇭apart is our people: dedicated, hardworking, kindhearted, and compassionate. Seeing how highly regarded Filipinos are in the medical profession worldwide — super nakaka PROUD talaga maging Filipino dahil tayo ang pinagkakatiwalaan para sa pinaka mahalagang bahagi ng buhay — ang kalusugan.

“Singapore has been a blessing in my life, from being a princess in @crazyrichasians, and now receiving clear answers to my worrying health questions. And you have so generously blessed kuya josh, bimb, and me because of your prayers & support.

“I’ll rest a few days then fly home. Have a good Sunday and God bless you all. #grateful.”

Lumipad ng Singapore si Kris to seek treatment against chronic spontaneous urticaria na isang form ng autoimmune disease.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

