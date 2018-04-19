Kris Aquino, may announcement tungkol sa kanyang pagbabalik sa Kapamilya network

NAG-IMBITA si Kris Aquino sa kanyang Instagram, Facebook at YouTube account para sa isang special announcement ngayong Friday, April 20, 12 ng tanghali.

May kaugnayan marahil ito sa post niya noon about “homecoming” na lalong nagpa-excite sa netizens. Posible raw kasing ang ia-announce ni Kris ay ang tugkol sa pagbabalik-Kapamilya niya, huh!

Post ni Kris sa IG, “On #INSTAGRAM, #FACEBOOK, and#YOUTUBE my KCAP team will help me share online exclusive news & a “homecoming” w/ all of you LIVE. Save the date please? Friday, 20 April 2018, 12 noon 🇵🇭 time… #lovelovelove ♥️♥️♥️”

Bago ang post niyang ito about the “homecoming” thing, may post din siya nung Monday sa IG at sinabi niyang “magbabalik” na siya gamit pa ang hashtag na #home at #family.

Post ni Kris, “I needed to prove myself, on my own. I needed for them to be the ones to reach out and somehow the TIMING & the PEOPLE who did the admittedly complicated negotiations had the right chemistry.

“I love the project & have so much respect for the production team.

“In San Francisco, I prayed for God to guide all of us in the right direction, in what would be best for all of us, now in Tokyo, I got the all systems GO confirmation and this Friday may nininerbyos na magbabalik #home #family #lovelovelove.”

Kababalik lang ni Kris from Japan kasama sina Bimby at Josh para sa isang endorsement shoot.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

