Kris Aquino, mamimigay ng Christmas gifts sa followers sa Instagram at Facebook!

MAY REGALO si Kris Aquino sa kanyang followers sa Instagram at Facebook ngayong Pasko na tinawag niyang 12 Days of Christmas Gifts with matching hashtag na #ChristmasLoveLoveLove.

Sa post ni Kris sa kanyang IG at FB account ay makikita ang tatlo sa Christmas gift na kanyang ipamimigay – mamahaling Louis Vuitton bag, Hermes wallet at 500 gift cards para sa six months iFlix subscription.

“My mom would always tell me that blessings are more meaningful when you share them w/ others because in that way you honor the generosity of our Creator- so we just finished our 12 days of Christmas gifts from me for all of you meeting…

“And my first day of gifts will be: 500 of you will have a chance to receive gift cards for 6 months of iflix subscription viewing from me.

“All you have to do is like this here on IG & FB and tag me w/ #ChristmasLoveLove Love (The gift giving will start soon as we get back from our KCAP trip to Singapore next week where we’ll meet FB & IG regional plus do our KCAP 2018 planning session),” post ni Kris.

Dahil sa naturang post ni Kris, libu-libo kaagad ang nag-likes at nag-follow sa kanya sa IG at FB hoping na isa sila sa mabigyan ng regalo ng actress/TV host.

Magiging last gift ni Tetay ang Hermes wallet na ayon sa kanya, “my KCAP team will send you this wallet from me. We learned this from a geomancer friend — a wallet that’s been used by a financially comfortable & hardworking friend is a good gift to receive because it will inspire you to continue striving…

“Sorry kung makulit, you’ll need to like this post on IG & FB (follow me if you aren’t yet), tag me w/ our hashtag and my KCAP team will keep you in our data base,” hirit pa niya.

Ang pagbibigay ng Christmas gifts ni Kris sa kanyang followers ang paraan para raw pasalamatan angmga ito.

“Please accept my sincerest gratitude — because of your online support my startup company has grown, we have a lot of branded partnerships & many more in the pipeline, and these opportunities happened because you OPENED the digital door for me.

“This girl who needed to reinvent herself managed to do it because of you, so this is just her way of saying THANK YOU for being my life’s RAINBOW.”

Bongga naman!

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

