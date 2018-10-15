Kris Aquino, kinumpirma ang sakit niya sa publiko

AFTER seeing Kris Aquino’s IG story tungkol sa kalusugan niya, naaawa ako sa Queen of All Media.

Sa estado niya, hindi mo aakalain na magkakaroon siya ng ganung klaseng allergy dahil sa kanyang immune system.

Ilang pagkakataon na rin ba nag-undergo si Tetay ng pagpapagamot? Di nga ba’t during a shooting for an advertising project in Indonesia, inatake muli siya na nagkaroon ng emergency airlift sa kanya para makauwi ng Manila agad-agad na naiwanan pa ang ilang gawain niya sa Indonesian client niya at hindi natapos ang kanyang trabaho.

Sa kanyang Instagram ay ipinakita sa isang video ang nararanasan niya dahil sa kanyang allergy na parang rushes o pasa na iisipin mo na sobrang kati. Immune system pala ang dahilan nun na until now ay hinahagilap pa rin ang solusyon.



Sa kanyang posting, ipinaliwanag niya ang kanyang health status para maintindihan ng kanyang mga followers at supporters.

Sa IG ni Kris, isinulat niya: “This is my story. My urticaria flares started in 2013, but i thought they were allergic reactions & called them hives. They’ve steadily worsened to about 2 bad episodes a month lasting at least 4 to 7 days. I have no food allergies except crab & lobster (based on my 🇸🇬 full allergy test).

“What happens when you suffer from an autoimmune disease? I researched in healthline.com so i could easily explain it since i have so many doctors who are now friends that i unknowingly use medical terms.

“The immune system mistakes part of your body — like your joints or skin — as foreign. It releases proteins called autoantibodies that attack healthy cells. Women get autoimmune diseases at a rate of about 2 to 1 compared to men — 6.4 percent of women vs. 2.7 percent of men. Often the disease starts during a woman’s childbearing years (ages 14 to 44).

“My Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria afflicts less than 1% of the world’s population. Most suffer through it for 1-5 years. Some suffer through it for decades- I fall under that category…

“I found my doctor here, Dr. Geraldine Zamora through @trishaduncan who had done an @everbilenaofficial @krislifekit webisode with me. She introduced me to the head of their Asean Doctors group. He is an allergy, rheumatoid, and immunology specialist. He’s the 1 we flew to Singapore to consult… Dr. Geraldine has been so patient answering all my concerns & helping explain my diagnosis… i believe everything happens as part of God’s plan for our lives. i have the platforms to raise awareness about this medical challenge…

“Stress we cannot avoid, but it is a big factor. A healthier food plan with vegetables (except alfalfa sprouts), fruits, fiber rich food, oatmeal, lean cuts of beef (for iron & vitamin D which are depleted), beans (thank God i like garbanzos), and fatty fish are all helpful. And very importantly, she advised to be in bed by 9:30 PM & sleeping soundly at 11 PM.

“Sorry I’m going over my prescribed bedtime, but i edited this video myself.Thank you to all who messaged me w/ love & prayers… Good night. Yes, I’m starting to SMILE from my heart again,” pagwawakas pa ni Kris sa recent niyang pagse-share sa publiko ng kanyang kasalukuyang sitwasyon.

I wish Kris na malagpasan niya ang ang sakit niyang ito.

Si Tetay naman, as always, hindi susuko. Hindi pagagapi. Survivor ‘yan sa lahat ng pagkakataon. Padayon Krissy!

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta