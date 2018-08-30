Kris Aquino, ipinagtanggol ni Sharon Cuneta sa mga nangmamaliit sa role niya sa ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

NAGBIGAY ng reaksyon si Megastar Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang social media account tungkol sa pagiging happy niya sa success ng pelikulang Crazy Rich Asians kung saan may cameo role si Kris Aquino.

Ginampanan ni Kris sa Hollywood movie ang role ni Princess Intan.

Nagpahayag din ng frustration si Shawie para naman sa mga taong hindi happy at minamaliit ang appearance ni Kris sa pelikula.

“Sadly, it is very Pinoy to have what is known as “crab mentality;” you know – “Kundi ako ang successful sisiraan kita dahil sa inggit!”

“I said it didn’t sit well with me how some people were criticising Ms. Kris Aquino’s short appearance in “Crazy Rich Asians,” instead of celebrating that she was at all part of that Hollywood movie that has now hit #1 at the Box-Office.

“I thank all of you who left messages of encouragement for Kris as I requested. Guys, when one of us has the blessing of being chosen among hundreds to become part of a Hollywood movie – especially from a major studio and based on a best-selling book, we should be happy. Proud,” post ng Megastar.

Idinagdag pa niya na malaking bagay na naging part si Kris ng Crazy Rich Asians na certified box-office hit sa Amerika ngayon.

“It opens more doors in world cinema for Filipinos and other Asians, like Ms. Lea Salonga opened doors for many in Broadway. A short – but important – exposure in a film like this should’ve made us all root for Kris.

“Now, I know one thing that God in His faithfulness does: He brings you to a place with plans to bring you only FARTHER. Congratulations, Kris, Beej, QOAM! God bless you more. And thank you for making us dayuummm proud,” huling post ni Sharon.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

