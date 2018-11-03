Kris Aquino, ibinahagi ang panlaban sa stress

BAGO umalis ng Pilipinas para sa isang short vacation sa ibang bansa kasama ang mga anak na sina Josh at Bimby ay nag-post si Kris Aquino sa kanyang social media account ng mga ginagawa niya kapag nai-stress siya.

Umani naman ito ng positibong komento mula sa netizens at followers ng kanyang IG account. Very thankful sila sa ibinahagi ni Kris.

From Kris, this is how he handles stress:

“STRESSFUL TIMES forced me to focus on what’s good for me , and the people who make me BETTER. i shall not waiver because God already saved me from what was never meant for me.

“During Stressful Times:

“1. Live in the NOW. Let go of the past, and the past shall let you move forward.

“2. You only get today, TODAY. Do something to make yourself and others SMILE.

“3. You have the ability to become wiser, that’s the consolation price of a humbling experience. The more that is required of you, the more the siuation strengthened you.

“4. Not getting what you want immediiately means God has something better coming our way. All He asks is that we TRUST in His will and His plan; we must not impose ours.

“5. But first, PRAY… as often for ourselves and loved ones BUT also for the many people we need to.

“6. Then go have some FUN with the people you love, and love them more. My sons = My Life.

“7. The negativity of others should only motivate you to. increase your POSITIVITY.

“8. Remind yourself of everything you have to be grateful for… THANK YOU is such an effective way to start your day and end our days.

“I want to say THANK YOU for seeing pieces of me here and appreciating how much i continue to evolve.”

Ngayong Lunes (Nov. 5) ay back to work na ulit si Kris Aquino para mag-shoot ng ilang product endorsements.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

