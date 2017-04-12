Kris Aquino, iba talaga ang trip; matapos sabihing sobra siyang nagamit sa TV special, sorry na raw

IBA rin talaga ang trip ni Kris Aquino. Humihingi siya ngayon ng paumanhin matapos magbitaw ng mga salitang laban sa producer ng kanyang TV special.

Bukod sa paghingi ni Kris ng apology kay Rhodora Morales, producer ng “Trip Ni Kris” na nagkaroon ng one-time airing sa GMA noong April 9, inanunsiyo rin ni Kris sa kanyang Instagram post noong Martes, April 11, na hindi na matutuloy ang pagpo-post ng nasabing TV special sa kanyang official Facebook account.

Sa posted image sa kanyang IG, nakasulat doon ang: “We regret to inform you that #TripNiKris won’t be airing on Facebook on Easter Sunday.”

Hindi na umano pumayag ang producer na ilabas pa ni Kris sa kanyang Facebook ang TV special.

“Unfortunately our producer revoked RealKrisAquino’s right to re-air the material,” paliwanag niya.

Sa caption ng kanyang post, ipinaliwanag pa niya ang dahilan ng hindi pagkatuloy ng pagpapalabas ng kanyang TV special sa kanyang Facebook.

Aniya, “I’m sorry- I had a too candid conversation with @yes_magazine‘s JoAnn Maglipon who is a friend of longstanding.

“We discussed many things and to be fair a lot stayed off the record… I regret having uttered things that offended Ms. Rhodora Morales & for that I humbly apologize 😢…

“And to all of you who won’t get to see our re-airing, I’m sorry for the lost opportunity. I take full responsibility for my lack of prudence, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson in learning when to just keep quiet for the sake of harmony. 🤐

“On Mother’s Day, we will have several#KrisList webisodes ready- powered by Petron & San Miguel. I promise you that those are going to be fun, informative & very personal episodes.”

Matatandaang sa artikulong lumabas sa PEP.ph mula sa interview sa kanya ng editor-in-chief nito na si Jo-Ann Maglipon noong April 7, prinomote pa ni Kris ang nasabing TV special na ilalabas din umano niya sa kanyang Facebook sa Easter Sunday.

Pero bago iyon, sa nasabing artikulo, marami siyang nasabing hindi maganda patungkol sa producer at sa anak nitong si San Antonio, Nueva Ecija Councilor Renan Morales.

Una niyang itinangging may namumuong relasyon sa kanila ng councilor na isa ring car racing champion.

Tahasang sabi ni Kris, “Walang truth whatsoever.”

Dagdag pa ni Kris, “Okay, super nagamit ako because the son wants to be vice-governor of Nueva Ecija.”

“Super use-me-in-a-sentence talaga ang nangyari,” diretsong pahayag pa ni Kris kay Jo-Ann.

Maliban doon, isinawalat pa ni Kris ang sa palagay niya’y hindi magandang karanasan sa producer. Aniya, “I swear, super na-delay ang bayad, isa yun. Ang press release nila, big time na big time sila.”

Nandiri din umano siya nang maglabasan ang mga “press release” matapos magpa-presscon ang mag-ina noong March 16 sa Club Filipino, na ayon pa sa kanya, “Sarili nila prinomote nila, not me.”

Sa mga istoryang naglabasan matapos ang presscon, lumalabas na may relasyon sina Kris at si Renan. At ‘yun din umano ang dahilan kaya siya nagpalit ng phone number, sabi niya kay Jo-Ann.

“Yes, na-yuck talaga ako. Talagang, oh my god, first and last!” May pagkataklesang pahayag nga ni Kris.