Kris Aquino biktima ng financial abuse at betrayal

MAKAHULUGAN ang huling post ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang Instagram account nitong Sabado, Sept. 22, ilang araw pagkatapos niyang bumalik ng Pilipinas para sa isang wellness vacation with her children sa Hawaii.

“My armor is the TRUTH substantiated in part by KCAP credit card billings (the irony of which is that KCAP is a SOLE PROPRIETORSHIP company and Kristina C. Aquino herself never once used the credit card).

“Now let me tell you my story. If you follow me on IG you know i’ve barely posted new pictures of me… July 27 when a Medical Evacuation plane flew me home, my health hasn’t been good, most likely that was already my woman’s intuition warning me.

“My sisters didn’t want me to fly to the Crazy Rich Asians Hollywood premiere. BUT i pleaded my case… we flew to Hawaii for me to get healthier while my auditing team did their due diligence because i saw some red flags.

Base pa sa post ni Kris, may nadiskubre siyang “financial abuse & betrayal” sa kanyang Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP).

Patuloy niya, “In the 6 weeks that i quietly suffered because of financial abuse & betrayal, the stress, inability to eat & sleep properly caused my weight to go down to under 54 kilos.

“I apologize to all my endorsements & brand partners for paying the price of a Kris Aquino struggling to again find her inner WARRIOR.

“I have asked both Atty Sig Fortun & Atty Florin Hilbay to take charge of my legal team for me to get the JUSTICE i deserve.(My bloodworks from yesterday had good WBC count, waiting for my thyroid antibodies results.)”

Hindi naman pinangalanan ni Kris kung sino ang tinutukoy niya.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

