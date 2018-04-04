Kris Aquino, allergic sa trees, grass, weeds and pollen

Pagkatapos magpa-check-up sa Amerika ay alam na ni Kris ang dahilan ng kanyang mga allergies.

“I finished the last of my tests. 100% HONESTY, i flew all the way to San Francisco because this was where they had my most comprehensive records from Dec 2016, BUT also to protect my privacy because we were getting a thorough diagnosis about my frequent allergic reactions.

“I went to the US for their strict patient confidentiality because we didn’t know what the findings would be, and as most of you must know i endorse many products & own restaurants so there was a fear of jeopardizing those,” bahagi ng post ng Social Media at Online World Queen.

Base sa resulta ng tests, sa environment at hindi sa pagkain, pabango, skin care o make-up nakukuha ni Kris ang allergies.

“I got all my results today & my fears were unfounded because my allergies are mostly environmental & not from food, fragrances, or any skincare or makeup products. I am highly allergic to trees, grass, weeds, and pollen,” post ulit niya.

Ina-address na rin ngayon ni Kris ang kanyang health conditions.

“And our prayers have been answered because we already know my medical issues & we have the correct prevention information as well as the emergency medication i’ll need,” bahagi pa ng kanyag post sa social media.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

