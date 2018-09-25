Kisses Delavin: Ang Curacha na Walang Pahinga!

VERY LADY-LIKE pa rin ang love namin na si Kisses Delavin when we had a short chat sa dalaga last night at the media conference of SUNPIOLOGY of Piolo Pascual as Sun Life Financial main celebrity ambassador celebrating the charity funn run now its 10th year na.

Athlethic din pala si Kisses who bikes as one of her sports and exercise na rin to keep her fit.

Ngarag ang dalaga last night pero pretty pa rin siya sa kabila ng traffic na sinuong mula Bulacan from her new morning serye for Kapamilya Network kung saan kapartner niya ang rumored suitor na si Donny Pangilinan.

Three times a week pala ang taping ng dalaga for the sitcom and during Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays naman ay naka-schedule siyapara mag-shooting for Vice Ganda’s Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 entry na Fantastica while Sundays naman ay nakalaan for her hosting stint sa Sunday show na ASAP.

“Fully loaded si Kisses and in between ay mga photo shoots for her new endorsements at mga out of town shows,” kuwento ng kanyang handler na si Luz ng Star Magic.

Kinumpirma ni Kisses na sasali muli siya sa SUNPIOLOGY sa Bike with Sunlife Cycle PH and shes taking the 40 KM stretch na makakasama niya sina Papa P at Matteo Guidicelli as celebrity ambassadors na sa kanilang pagba-bike this will cove rfour Metro Manila cities tulad ng Taguig, Makati, Manila and Pasay.

For complete details, check-out: www.sunlifecycleph.com

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta