Kathryn Bernardo, nasungkit ang kauna-unahang Best Actress award

There’s nothing sweeter than a well-deserved and much-awaited victory! Such was the case for KathNiel fans when phenomenal box office queen Kathryn Bernardo finally bagged her first ever Movie Actress of the Year trophy from the 35th PMPC Star Awards for Movies nung June 2.

Kathryn’s leading lady status was cemented by her powerful and perceptive performance as the devoted pre-med student George in the highest grossing Filipino film “The Hows of Us” together with her reel and real life partner Daniel Padilla.

Naging inspiring ang naging acceptance speech ni Kathryn na sumentro sa tungkol sa doubts niya sa sarili, dreams and direction.

“Ang dami kong whys last year before we shot ‘The Hows of Us.’ And then ‘yung pinakabaon na natutunan ko sigurowhile making this film and ‘yung [itinuro] sa akin ng universe, is that life is not perfect. It doesn’t always go the way we want it to be. Itong award na ito, this is a validation that true dedication really does pay off,” sambit niya.

Malaki rin daw ang naitulong ng ilang failures na na-experience niya sa part ng kanyang journey bilang artista.

In the end she shared the trophy to the dreamers and reminded them that, “it’s okey to dream big, walang problema, ang important is you try, and try again kahit na mag-fail ka. Just try agin. Always remember that you will always have a shot at making that dream come true.”

Nanalo ring Movie Loveteam of the Year ang tambalan nina Katryn at Daniel Padilla para sa pelikulang The Hows of Us na as of now ay itinuturing na highest grossing film of all time na kumita na ng P1 billion.

The year 2019 has been a year of firsts and feats for Kathryn as she likewise earned her first Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Favorite Trending Pinoy win early this year, following her Favorite Personality nomination in the same international youth award-giving body back in 2016.

This year, muling mapapanood si Kathryn with a new leading man in the upcoming Cathy Garcia-Molina OFW drama film na Hello Love Goodbye, na ipapalabas sa mga sinehan sa July.