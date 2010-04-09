Karylle’s Nipple Slip!

NOT EVEN DOTING mother ZsaZsa Padilla could “cover up” for her daughter Karylle who accidentally bared her right breast during a song number in the same episode of “ASAP XV” in Boracay where actress Anne Curtis also exposed her right breast.
But will she do an Anne?
Curtis went to town bemoaning the aftermath of the incident—the uploading and downloading of photos and videos in the internet and the publication of pictures of her breast exposure in this paper.
“Why do they need to do this to me?” Curtis had protested during an interview with ABS CBN about the incident.
Even Sam Milby, Curtis’ leading man in “Babe, I Love You,” which is currently showing and reaping the benefits of the uproar over the boob blunder, joined the fray saying, “Who would want to expose themselves for a publicity stunt? Anne has never exposed herself. I don’t think that she is really elated.”
Now, this is where the hypocrisy and duplicity begin.
If Anne had not made a fuss about the incident despite the routine uploads and downloads in the internet of her image with her right boob hanging out of her bikini top, and Sam had not stepped up his defense, there would have been no uproar or furor. The issue would have been dead by now. It is only kept alive because of their movie.
The media being witness to events have the right to, er, expose what it deems the public ought to know or see. After all, it’s supposed to be free and unbiased. Censorship, being the monster that it is, should not even be a nasty thought in anybody’s mind. If it were there, it should be a very lonely thought.
Anyway, there have been similar breast-baring incidents in the recent past: Young actress Denise Laurel was caught on national television with her breasts hanging out when Jordan Herrera pulled her out of a swimming pool. Just last year, Marian Rivera’s strapless dress slipped,while dancingin SOP exposing her boobs. These also made the rounds of internet sites.
Denise apologized to her family for the accidental indecent exposure. Marian kept her cool and silence on the incident. Both actresses remain to be popular. Denise appears on “Precious Hearts Romances Presents: You’re Mine, Only Mine,” and Marian has a movie this year, “You to Me are Everything.”
In 1977, the local media have documented a similar breast-baring incident involving sexy singer Didith Reyes, who was then at the peak of her career as a recording actress.
Reyes, who passed away last year at the age of 59, was the original victim as vixen long before Madonna reinvented the terms. Reyes popularized songs like “Bakit Ako Mahihiya?,” her paean to adulterous love. At the FAMAS Awards of 1977, Reyes was singing another of her hit songs, “Nananabik,” live on national television when her right breast suddenly slipped out of the collar of her flimsy gown.
The next day, Didith’s breast became tabloid fodder if not national news. She also supposedly attracted then San Juan Mayor Joseph Estrada who was in the audience during the incident with his mouth unhinged. The two were rumored to have become lovers shortly after.
Unlike Curtis, Reyes, a certified sex goddess of her generation, did not go on air or print to bewail the incident. Some say she relished her notoriety but kept a discreet silence about her breast exposure. Her records turned platinum and she won the Best Performer Award at the 1977 Tokyo Music Festival.
On Feb. 1, 2004, Janet Jackson accidentally exposed her right breast during halftime of the Superbowl XXXVIII. Justine Timberlake, who performed with Jackson referred to it as a “wardrobe malfunction.”
Other Hollywood stars and US singers had the same experience as Jackson. Pop stars Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls “suffered” similar wardrobe malfunctions while performing.
Teen icons Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Avril Lavigne were caught by paparazzi lenses with their boobs out of their tops. The same thing happened to Katie Holmes and Keira Knightley.
None of their careers have waned because of their wardrobe malfunctions. Lohan and Spears might not be as popular today but it’s because of other issues—alcoholism for Lohan and plain craziness for Spears.
The term wardrobe malfunction has since become urban speak and has evolved into nip slip, nip being short for nipple.
We prefer to call such incidents as entertainment for the 21st century where anything can happen and the media have the right to inform the public who has the right to know–and see.
48 thoughts on “Karylle’s Nipple Slip!”
OKAY LANG MAGPAKITA NG BOOBS SI KARYLLE KASI MAGANDA ANG SHAPE NG BOOBS NIYA PERO SI ANNE CURTIS GRABENG LAGLAG AT PURO BUTO AT PARANG LANTANG KALAMANSI.KUNG ANO LAKI BUNGANGA NIYA GANOON KALIIT BOOBS NI ANNE KAYA PALA BF MO SI SAM NA BAKLITA
HUWag nmang ganyan…. VIRGIN na virgin pa ang boobs ni KARYL compare to MANAY MARIAN sabagay dami ng Luma—mas ng kay MAnay MArian.. KAy Eric VIjandre lang na 8 years niyang ka live in over used na siya… kay DINGDONG pa ngayon na every minute everyday sigurong hinihi-mas at ginagamit…..hehehehe.. Di pa natin alam kung may nauna pa bukod kay Eric VIjandre at DINGDONG..
KAYA lang sayang si DINGDONG siya pala ang tipo ng LALAKI na ayaw sa VIRGIN mas gusto niya ang sexpert na akatulad ni MAnay MArian… CHEAP MO DINGDONG wala ka palang delikadeza….. hehehehehehehehe
Its a FAKE….
hay naku…alam nyo ang may fault jan e cla mismo!!!pwede naman nila ayusin ung mga suot nla b4 cla mag-show db!!!kakamadali kc di na cla ngiingat sa pagsuot nla…papansin lang yang c karylle…gusto gumawa ng ingay!!!hahahahaha!!!kc sobrang in-love c dong kay yan….hehehhee
bakit blurred yan?sarap pa naman kc pinkish ang nipple ni karylle..
Wag lang kayong masyadong High-Blood, We’re different and unique with each other di ba? Kung may gagawin at iisipan ang isang tao eh wala na tayong magagawa. Kung mag comments… comments lang. Kung may isusulat… isulat lng. Kung may ipapakita… ipakita lng. Hehehe! FREEWILL kun baga. What is important sana is magmahalan at matutong sumunod tayo sa mga utos ng ating Maykapal. Kahit na may mali at FLAWS sa anumang bagay dito sa mundo, OK lng yan. Sila lang ang mananagot LATER! Huhuhu! Peace and LOVE on Earth!
Love u ALL! ;p
Hay, eto talaga si karyl. Gaya gaya puto maya! Gusto rin mapag usapan. In fairness mas maganda boobsie niya kesa sa akin. Kainis! MALI! next time na lang daw si sam and Piolo kasi gigil na gigil ng magpakita si tita Enchong! Ang daming bading sa ABS. secret lang, baka patalsikin ako sa ABS.
GANDA NG SHAPE NG BOOBS NI KARYLLE KUMPARA SA NAPAKALIIT AT NAPAKA LAGLAG NA BOOBS NI ANNE CURTIS
OMG!liit pala ng boobies ni karyll Laki ng ke Marian kaya pala lumipat ng c DD s mas malaki hehehe….infairness ha kabog cla s laki ng SUSO ni marian totoo ba yung boobs ni Marian laki eh parang papaya kina ANne at Karyl parang lansones lang……joke joke!
sobrang layo naman yata nung damit ni karylle s boobs nya..PHOTOSHOP…
anlayo ng isyu mo ‘te….
photosh0p, hindi ito totoo…namimihasa lang sila sa nip slip issues
photoshop….namimihasa mga tao sa nip slip…haaay
these girls dont have to do things like this para lang sumikat! Magaling na talaga sila and mabait pa at napaka-humble. Ikaw tlaga siguro mag-kamaganak kayo ni abnoy at crazy kris. kailangan ng psychiatric treatment rin be a responsible journalist!
Mukhang fake. Pinotoshop.
whoever wrote this crappy news should be shot! if you have nothing to write that would uplift a person why dont you just shoot yourself! in the first place mali na ang facts ng sinusulat mo, no one in his or her right mind would want something like this to happen. For people who enjoy things like this must be sick in the head. Denise or karylle are good and moral upright girls, just be the way the speak and act you can see that they have benn raised well. AS for denise she didnt come out of the pool she was pushed by that as_ _ _ _ _e jason and besides if you look closely she was wearing a nude color tube. so tough luck dont make an issue out of nothing just so you will be recognised. to Karryle and Denise go girls! youre both doing great! kudos!
bilog pa boobs ni karyll k ann lawlaw na
anong kaguluhan ito? wala namang boobs yang si karylle noh! baka utong yung sumulyap…lolz! hay naku karylle, kahit ano gawin mo di ka tlga sisiskat!!!!
akala ko ayaw mag pa sexy ni Karyl, ngayun pinakita na ang kaluluwa.
Hudyat yan ng panawagan sa FHM. Ready na ako sa mag post.
Ayaw pahuli si Karyl kay Ann, kaya gumawa din ng sariling xcena.
O kaya nananawagan si Karyl ng; Dong nasaan kana, ready na me.
@test AHAHAHAHA! AGREE!!!
San kaya mahahanap uncensored pic ng nip slip ni karylle?
susunod na daw si piolo tska si sam.. nainggit ang mga bruha!
Talagang mga Bruha ha!
Nag titimpi lang mga yan, Si Paula Maria ang mauna dyan.
Naka bikini 2 piece din.
ang saya dito sa pinas.
Pero si Anaevil Rama Gutierrez, talagang ibinilad ang dalawang melons. Sinadya dahil sa bomba queen siya dati. Nakakadiri. Nakita ko sa pinoygossipboy. nakabukaka pa .
Mainit kasi eh…baka ma-heat stroke! at himatayin diba?
dami pala nila noh…sino kaya ang susunod…mahababa pa ang summer..:-)
Another wardrobe malfunction?