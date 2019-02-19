KAHIT MUKHANG MATARAY: Lauren Young, very pleasant ang dating sa personal

SHE LOOKS mataray. Because of her mestizahin features, most of the time ay “bad girl” ang role ng pretty and warm pagdating sa tsikahan na si Lauren Young.

At the grand media conference of the newest morning serye ng GMA Kapuso Network na ‘Hiram na Anak’ (pre-programing ng Eat Bulaga na magsisimula na sa Lunes, February 25); she plays kontrabida sa buhay ni Empress Schuck (she plays Wena)

In last night’s launch, ang ganda ng make-up ni Lauren. Akala ko nga siya ang nag-make-up sa sarili niya. ‘Yun pala ang isang professional make-up artist ang gumawa. “But for the serye and other events, I can handle it. I do my own make-up unless for a specific shoot or pictorial” sabi niya sa amin.

Flashback. Lauren is the former girlfriend of Elmo Magalona during the days na magkasama pa sila sa Kapuso Network, na ang ina na si Pia Magalona is managing her career naman.

Friends sila ni Elmo. “Matagal na yun. It was almost six years ago,” kuwento ni Lauren sa amin.

Her reaction on the rumor na sinaktan at binugbog ng binata ang dating girlfriend na si Janella Salvador na until now ay walang linaw at ayaw magsalita ang dalawa sa totoong reason ng hiwalayan nila?

“Elmo and I ended-up na okey naman. We’re ok. Regardig Janella, I do not know what transpired. I don’t know her personally,” sabi ni Lauren na napagalaman namin na nag-aral din pala siya ng culinary course sa College of St. Benilde na hindi niya natapos.

“It’s difficult to do things na sabay. I decided to give up my studies because mahirap na nagwo-work ka and at the same time you go to school,” kuwento ni Lauren who plays Dessa in the new morning serye together with Paolo Contis, Rita Avila, Dion Ignacio and Yasmien Kurdi sa serye directed by Gil Tejada Jr.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta