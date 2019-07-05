KAHIT KILALANG KOMEDYANTE: Bitoy magaling na dramatic actor sa ‘Family History’

DRAMA with a touch of comedy ang genre ng pelikulang Family History na prinodyus, sinulat, idinirek at pinagbibidahan ni Michael V.

Kilala bilang magaling na comedy actor si Michael V a.k.a. Bitoy pero kaya ba niyang magdrama sa pelikula?

“Actually, nagulat nga ako sa kanya, eh. Maraming mga eksena which required him to show his more sensitive side and nagulat ako,” deskripsyon ni Dawn Zulueta sa kaparehang aktor.

“Actually, dapat hindi nga ako magulat kasi even as a comedian he’s already so creative. But of course, it’s even a pleasant surprise to learn na in a straight drama, as an actor talaga he really has it.

“I’m so glad now that in this project his audience will be able to see him in a different light,” dagdag pa ni Dawn.

Eh, paano ba ide-describe ni Dawn si Bitoy bilang filmmaker considering na directorial debut pa lang niya ang Family History?

“As a writer, he has a very clear vision where the story is going to go. And ang gusto ko sa kanya, even if siya yung writer, siya rin yung director, open pa rin siya sa suggestions. I think it’s very refreshing to see in a director,” sambit niya.

Co-producer ni Bitoy para sa kanyang tinatag na Mic Test Entertainment ang GMA Pictures sa Family History. Ipapalabas na ang pelikula simula July 24.