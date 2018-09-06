KAHIT INIINTRIGA: Kris Aquino, suportado ng mga showbiz celebrities!

NAKAKAIRITA isipin na sa kabila ng magagandang reviews ng pelikulang Crazy Rich Asians ni Kris Aquino, meron pa rin mga tao na hindi masaya sa achievements ng ibang mga tao.

Hindi ligtas ang Queen of All Media sa pangungutya ng mga taong nagmamaasim at negatibo sa karangalan na natatamo niya as one of the performers sa super hit at pinaguusapang pelikula hindi lang sa Manila, sa Asia kundi all over the world.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, si Megastar Sharon Cuneta (@reallysharoncuneta) ay ipinagtanggol si Kris sa pamba-bashed ng kapwa niya Pilipino.

“If you joined me at one of my IG Lives, remember how I talked about some people enjoying bringing others down? Sadly, it is very Pinoy to have what is known as “crab mentality;” you know – “Kundi ako ang successful sisiraan kita dahil sa inggit!” I said it didn’t sit well with me how some people were criticizing Ms. Kris Aquino’s short appearance in “Crazy Rich Asians,” instead of celebrating that she WAS at all part of that Hollywood movie that has now hit #1 at the Box-Office.

“I thank all of you who left messages of encouragement for Kris as I requested. Guys, when one of us has the blessing of being chosen among hundreds to become part of a Hollywood movie – especially from a major studio and based on a best-selling book, WE SHOULD BE HAPPY. PROUD.”

Dagdag pa ni Shawie sa kanyang Instagram posting sa kanyang pagtatanggol kay Kris: “It opens more doors in world cinema for Filipinos and other Asians, like Ms. Lea Salonga opened doors for many in Broadway. A short – but important – exposure in a film like this should’ve made us all root for Kris.

“Now, I know one thing that God in His faithfulness does: He brings you to a place with plans to bring you only FARTHER. Congratulations, Kris, Beej, QOAM! God bless you more. And thank you for making us proud! #Repost @krisaquino.

Maging ang aktor na si Aga Muhlach, ay pinu-push ang pelikula ni Tetay sa kanyang mga IG followers at marami pang iba.

Padayon Kris. Proud kami sa iyo.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta