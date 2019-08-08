Julia Barretto to Bea Alonzo: ‘You can play victim all you want, but I refuse to be your victim’

MAANGHANG ang mga salitang ipinost ni Julia Barretto sa kanyang Instagram account pagkatapos lumabas ng interview ni Gerald Anderson sa ABS-CBN at sinabing hindi siya ang dahilan ng break-up ng aktor at ni Bea Alonzo.

Patapos na sana ang kontrobersyal na isyu kung saan si Julia na itinuturong third party, pero tila mas naging malala ang lahat nang mag-isyu siya ng statement.

Si Bea ay naging step mother ni Julia sa ABS-CBN series na A Love To Last at “ate” kung i-address niya ito noon. Pero sa kanyang post ay “Bea” na lang kung tawagin niya ang aktres.

“Your heartbreak should have been a private matter, but you have selfishly turned it into something of national concern. Bea, you wanted to keep your hands clean by not mentioning me in your controversial post, but with a click of your finger, in your sly way, you have charged everybody to destroy me FOR YOU.

“You have encouraged a culture of hate by purposely liking harmless photos, putting malice into the minds of many, which resulted in the outrage of insults against me. You are a woman of great influence and following. You could have used that power to promote strength and grace in women, but instead, you’ve used that to promote social media irresponsibility. That is downright bullying.

“You can play victim all you want, but I refuse to be your victim,” mahabang post ni Julia na para kay Bea.

Umani naman ng iba’t ibang reaksyon ang statement na pinakawalan ni Julia na karamihan ay hindi sang-ayon sa kanyang ginawa.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

