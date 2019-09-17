Japanese film na ‘Athlete’, matapang na ipakikita ang ‘forbidden relationship’ ng dalawang lalaki

IN A CONSTANTLY changing world, we are forced to challenge our old beliefs. We are forced to adapt and change — change in our career, lifestyle, interests, or in some instances, a change of hearts.

Minsan ay tinatanong din natin ang sarili, “Will this change be good for us? Will it affect the people around us? Tanggap din ba ito ng society?

Change is often good, pero may pagkakataon na we feel alienated, misunderstood because we embraced it.

Ang Japanese film na Athlete ay istorya ng dalawang lost soul who na nakahanap ng kapayapaan at comfort sa isang matatawag na forbidden relationship.

Hindi ito tungkol sa infidelity o yung “right love at the wrong time” story, mas complex and complicated pa ito kesa do’n.

A former swimming athlete, Kohei is living a normal life with his wife and daughter. Suddenly, his world is turned upside down when his wife asks for a divorce. Hopeless and broken, he meets Yutaka, a handsome young man who has big dreams in spite of doing odd jobs.

Na-develop ang malalim na pagkakaibigan nina Kohei at Yutaka kahit anong pilit nilang labanan ay nauwi sa isang romantic feelings sa isa’t isa. As their love and affection grow, mas matinding struggles din ang kanilang kinakaharap in making their relationship work for they both fear that their respective families will be horrified and scandalized by their unconventional setup.

Ang Athlete ay pinagbibidahan ni Joe Nakamura at ng Japanese actor and singer na si Kondo Yohdo. Mula ito sa VIVA International Pictures and MVP Entertainment at mapapanood exclusively sa Robinsons Movieword simula September 25, 2019.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

