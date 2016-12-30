Jamie Foxx Takes on Drug Lord, Corrupt Cops in “Sleepless” Movie

Multi-talented actor and recording artist Jamie Foxx is an undercover cop with strong links to the drug trade in his latest action-packed flick Sleepless. Foxx, who plays Vincent Downs, connives with his partner (played by rapper T.I.) to steal a cache of drugs from a powerful criminal mastermind, who orders his son kidnapped. The distraught dad is spurred to action, in a bid to rescue his son from the drug lord’s henchmen as he blasts his way through the Vegas nightlife.

The movie is a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night, full of nonstop gun-wielding action and punchy lines, guaranteed to keep you breathless as you go along on Vincent’s mission to bring his son safely home. Breath-taking car chases, explosions, and thrilling fight scenes mark the movie as a must-watch for any action enthusiast.

Michelle Monaghan,who came off from the first season of True Detective, with a Golden Globe nomination and was recently seen in the Pixels movie is also in the cast, along with rapper Young Jeezy, Drew Sidora, Dermot Mulroney, and Gabrielle Union.

The film is directed by Baran Bo Odar, whose German series Dark shows on Netflix next year. Andrea Berloff penned the razor-sharp script. The movie shows in Philippine theaters on January 13, 2017, exclusively distributed by Octoarts Films International.